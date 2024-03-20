Town of Stoneham, MA, Boosts Digital Services with New OpenGov Partnership
Expected outcomes from adopting the new software include an overall improvement in service delivery to residents and a more efficient, responsive government.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to find a streamlined, modern system for handling payments and processing for its permit applications, the Town of Stoneham, MA, was looking for a more customizable solution. After surveying the field, it selected OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for the public sector.
Located 20 minutes from Boston, leadership in the Town of Stoneham is always looking for ways to modernize its operations. In the search for a new digital services platform, the Town of Stoneham wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. Following an extensive search, it decided to partner with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types more efficiently.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Stoneham will be able to realize significant enhancements in its operations. It looks forward to a streamlined process, digitized records for easy access, enhanced inspections, and better management of short-term rentals. Expected outcomes from adopting the new software include an overall improvement in service delivery to residents and a more efficient, responsive government.
The Town of Stoneham, MA, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
