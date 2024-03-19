City of Newberg, OR, Offers Residents Streamlined Permitting by Extending Partnership with OpenGov
The City will improve customer service through faster turnaround times, enhance internal and public-facing communication, and gain 24/7 online services.WAUWATOSA, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to break down silos in its operations and offer residents an online permit portal, the City of Newberg, OR, was determined to find a modern platform for digital services. After an extensive search, it decided to increase its partnership with OpenGov, the trusted partner of purpose-built software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 30 minutes from Portland, leadership in the City of Newberg, OR, is committed to excellence in local governance. In its search for a new permitting and licensing system, leadership wanted a platform that could eliminate the need for handwritten documents and automate cross-departmental internal approvals. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing distinguished itself for its ability to offer a 24/7 online resident portal and significantly speed the application process, ensuring a seamless experience for residents and staff.
The adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing has the potential to bring transformative changes to the City of Newberg's operations. The City will soon have access to benefits such as improved customer service through faster turnaround times, enhanced internal and public-facing communication, digital tools for inspections, and the convenience of 24/7 online services. Additionally, the software's in-field update capability and integrated online payment system promise to help streamline Newberg’s permitting and licensing processes.
The City of Newberg, OR, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
