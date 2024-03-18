Submit Release
The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium began

18 March 2024

190

The Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Belgium from March 17-19, 2024.

During the visit, it is planned to hold meetings with the leadership of the European Commission, the European Council, international organizations based in Brussels, relevant ministries and state agencies, trade and economic structures and business circles of Belgium, as well as a number of European companies.

The agenda of the upcoming meetings will focus on issues related to the expansion of Turkmenistan’s interaction at multilateral platforms, the further development of political, diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation with Belgium, and building partnerships with European business circles.

