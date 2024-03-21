Spring has Officially Sprung for Residents at the Ivy at Davenport During the Months of March and April
EINPresswire.com/ -- As spring is being ushered in and the weather is warming up, the Ivy at Davenport is geering up for some fun filled weeks. When speaking with longtime Ivy staff member, Dawn, she excitedly explained what’s on the schedule for the next two months. “We’re very excited to be hosting our annual St. Patrick’s Day party. This is definitely one of those events our residents especially look forward to. It’s such a fun and festive day and we all get to let loose and have some good laughs together!”, says Dawn.
Additionally, while some events are exclusive for the residents to enjoy, the Ivy also prides itself on being a beacon for the community to come together. That is why the center is already planning for their neighborhood wide barbeque that will be hosted in April. The barbeque is a great way to get the community involved and the residents will be sure to enjoy the activities that are planned and the general good feelings that are evoked when the community comes together.
“Something that has always been a priority for us at the Ivy is community involvement. While we want our residents to feel at home at the center and create their own community, having a connection to the broader neighborhood and countering a sense of isolation is something that is extremely important to us”, says Ryan Coane, Ivy Healthcare Group President.
The Ivy at Davenport’s staff and residents are always happy to share their love for the community they've created and are open to scheduling phone interviews if you would like to learn more.
The following information is an easy way to keep track of the events taking place in the coming months. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have.
Ivy at Davenport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Davenport, Iowa):
Friday, March 15th, 2pm - A St. Patrick's Day party is being hosted with festive decorations, themed food, and party favors for the residents to enjoy
Thursday, March 21st - The Ivy is inviting resident’s family members to a themed dinner even with a soup tasting bar
Friday, April 19th - A neighborhood wide community barbeque will be hosted on the grounds of the Ivy where residents can catch up with their friends and community members while the beautiful spring weather
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit - https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://theivyatdavenport.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheIvyAtDavenport/
Warren Cohn
Additionally, while some events are exclusive for the residents to enjoy, the Ivy also prides itself on being a beacon for the community to come together. That is why the center is already planning for their neighborhood wide barbeque that will be hosted in April. The barbeque is a great way to get the community involved and the residents will be sure to enjoy the activities that are planned and the general good feelings that are evoked when the community comes together.
“Something that has always been a priority for us at the Ivy is community involvement. While we want our residents to feel at home at the center and create their own community, having a connection to the broader neighborhood and countering a sense of isolation is something that is extremely important to us”, says Ryan Coane, Ivy Healthcare Group President.
The Ivy at Davenport’s staff and residents are always happy to share their love for the community they've created and are open to scheduling phone interviews if you would like to learn more.
The following information is an easy way to keep track of the events taking place in the coming months. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have.
Ivy at Davenport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Davenport, Iowa):
Friday, March 15th, 2pm - A St. Patrick's Day party is being hosted with festive decorations, themed food, and party favors for the residents to enjoy
Thursday, March 21st - The Ivy is inviting resident’s family members to a themed dinner even with a soup tasting bar
Friday, April 19th - A neighborhood wide community barbeque will be hosted on the grounds of the Ivy where residents can catch up with their friends and community members while the beautiful spring weather
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit - https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://theivyatdavenport.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheIvyAtDavenport/
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
Warren@RocketshipPR.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook