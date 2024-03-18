Submit Release
37TH ANNUAL ST. BONAVENTURE GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF BENEFITING FOUR CHARITIES

Supporting four incredible organizations: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, American Legion, Honor Flight South Florida, and Children’s Harbor.

— Lawrence Franzoni
— Lawrence Franzoni
PLANTATION, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 37TH ANNUAL ST. BONAVENTURE GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF FOR A DAY OF GIVING AND GOLF BENEFITING
FOUR CHARITIES

The 37th Annual St. Bonaventure Golf Tournament is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, starting at 8:00 am at the picturesque Jacaranda Golf Club. This renowned charity event brings together golf enthusiasts, local businesses, and the community to support four incredible organizations: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, American Legion, Honor Flight South Florida, and Children’s Harbor.

Participants are encouraged to register now at www.koc12240.org/golf to secure their spot in a day filled with exciting events. The tournament promises a unique experience with activities such as a $1,000,000.00 Hole in One Contest, Longest Drive, Beat the Broadcaster & more. Attendees can also look forward to a Raffle, Silent Auction, and the chance to win fantastic prizes.

The event, known for its previous sell-out success, offers an excellent opportunity for exposure to over 8,400 families associated with the four charities. Funds raised will directly contribute to supporting the four charities making a significant impact on the community.

Check-in/Registration for the tournament begins at 7:00 AM, with each golfer receiving a fantastic gift bag and refreshing beverages on the course. The day promises joy, camaraderie, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024. Shotgun start time: 8:00 AM

Location: Jacaranda Golf Club Registration: www.koc12240.org/golf

Individual Golfer: $250 | Foursome: $1,000

Join us for a day of golf, giving, and community!

About St. Bonaventure Catholic Church: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church is a sacramental community of faith, dedicated to manifesting the tenets of the Catholic Faith in worship and love.

About American Legion Post 321: Chartered in 1919, the American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth, supporting communities, advocating patriotism, and promoting strong national security.

About Honor Flight South Florida: Honor Flight South Florida is dedicated to honoring veterans by transporting them to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials.

About Children’s Harbor: Children’s Harbor provides a safe haven and support to at-risk children and families, offering a range of programs and services to build stronger, healthier communities.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Businesses are invited to support the event through golfing, sponsorship, or donating gifts for the silent auction. This offers a unique chance for exposure at the event while contributing to meaningful causes. To register, donate, and participate, visit https://koc12240.org/golf/.

Doris Muscarella
Doris Business Development & Co., LLC
+1 954-240-4853
