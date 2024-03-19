GioHomes Real Estate, LLC. Will Start Listing Properties for Sale for 3% Commission Instead of the Standard 5 - 6%
The announcement comes as a result of the NAR's $418 million settlement on Friday, even thought the settlement is subject to a judge's approval.
Starting today, GioHomes Real Estate, LLC. will represent home sellers for a 3% commission instead of the standard 5 or 6% that most real estate agents charge.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Realtors announced on Friday a settlement with groups of home-sellers agreeing to end a landmark antitrust lawsuit by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating rules on commissions, even though the settlement is subject to a judge’s approval. GioHomes Real Estate recognized the settlement as overdue. In their view, the elimination of rules on commission guidelines represents a decoupling of a commission system that was perceived as unfair by sellers.
— Giovanni Gonzalez
They welcomed the news with an announcement of their own. Starting today, the company will represent home sellers for a 3% commission, instead of the standard 5 or 6% that most real estate agents charge.
Since its establishment in 2006, GioHomes Real Estate has been committed to providing exceptional service to its clients at discounted rates. The company has built a strong reputation in the real estate industry for its dedication to customer satisfaction and transparent business practices. With this new change in commission rates, GioHomes Real Estate aims to further enhance its services and make the home selling process more affordable for its clients.
Located at 190 E Post Rd., Suite 101, White Plains, New York 10601, GioHomes Real Estate is a full-service real estate agency that that represents buyers and sellers. They provide their services to Westchester County and surrounding vicinity, including Connecticut. The company's team of experienced and knowledgeable agents are dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals. With this new commission rate, GioHomes Real Estate is making it easier for home sellers to save money while still receiving top-notch service.
"We are thrilled to announce this change in our commission rates for home sellers. We understand that selling a home can be a stressful and expensive process, and we want to make it more affordable for our clients. Our team is committed to providing the same level of quality service while helping our clients save money," said Giovanni Gonzalez, Head Broker of GioHomes Real Estate. He added “Going forward, sellers should pay their commission, and buyers should also pay their commission when utilizing the service of a real estate agent or broker.”
GioHomes Real Estate is excited to offer this new commission rate and looks forward to helping more home sellers achieve their real estate goals. For more information, please visit their website at www.giohomes.com or contact them at (914) 946-1067.
Giovanni Gonzalez
Giohomes Real Estate, LLC.
+1 914-946-1067
email us here
