Christa Carone to Join LPL Financial as Chief Marketing and Communication Officer

Carone’s marketing background and entrepreneurial mindset will support the evolution of LPL’s brand strategy as the firm grows

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced Christa Carone has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. Carone leads the firm’s Client and Prospect Marketing, Corporate Communication, Digital & Content Operations, and Brand teams. Carone’s decades of marketing, communication and operational experience within financial services, digital media and advertising technology will help fast-track the evolution of LPL’s brand and go-to-market strategy. She reports to Divisional President, Chief Growth Officer, Rich Steinmeier, and is based in San Diego.



“The LPL value proposition for advisors and financial institutions in terms of affiliation optionality, products and platforms, and business support has never been stronger,” said Steinmeier. “Christa’s extensive leadership and experience in the marketing, fintech and operations space, as well as her entrepreneurial mindset and understanding of marketing as a key growth driver, demonstrate that she’s the right leader to help us tell that story and deliver impactful marketing strategies that build awareness and engagement.”

“Financial professionals guide people during pivotal moments. I have a great appreciation for their role in helping clients improve their quality of life,” said Carone. “It’s an honor to join the LPL team to help build momentum for the brand, foster continued growth and drive even more confidence in the ways LPL serves financial advisors and institutions, all so they can run thriving businesses through taking care of their clients.”

Before joining LPL, Carone was the president of Infillion, a private advertising and marketing technology company, leading multi-channel sales and operations and helping to drive revenue growth. Prior to Infillion, she spent 17 years at Xerox, where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including chief marketing officer. Earlier in her career, Carone led communication and brand marketing at Fidelity and held chief marketing and operating officer roles for various media, advertising technology and marketing firms.

Carone is a founding member of the female mentorship organization, WOMEN in America, serving as an advocate for women advancing in their careers and achieving financial independence. She is also an active member of the media advisory board for Sandy Hook Promise. Carone graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the State University of New York in Geneseo.

