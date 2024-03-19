City of Corpus Christi, TX, Expands OpenGov Partnership to Improve Permitting Process
The City will have access to enhanced public-facing communication, streamlined support for field inspections, 24/7 online services, & improved turnaround times.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to find a streamlined, modern system for handling payments and processing for its permit applications, the City of Corpus Christi, TX was looking for a new solution. After surveying the field it decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Home to almost 320,000 residents, leadership in the City of Corpus Christi is always looking for ways to modernize its operations to improve service delivery for residents. In the search for a new digital services platform, the City of Corpus Christi wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types efficiently.
The adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing has the potential to bring transformative changes to Corpus Christi’s operations. The City will soon have access to enhanced internal and public-facing communication, streamlined support for field inspections, the convenience of 24/7 online services, and improved turnaround times. Additionally, the software's in-field update capability and integrated online payment system promise to further help streamline Corpus Christi’s permitting and licensing processes.
The City of Corpus Christi joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here