City of Wheeling, WV, Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov

WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based work and streamline its processes, the City of Wheeling, WV, was searching for a new way to do asset management. After an exhaustive search, it chose to partner with OpenGov , the leading provider of software systems for local government.Focused on streamlining its work, leadership in the City of Wheeling was determined to modernize its asset management processes. In the search for a new solution, the City of Wheeling prioritized finding a system that would provide better visibility into the status of capital assets and the ability to manage and track asset maintenance, providing data for strategic decision-making. It also wanted to find a platform that could offer GIS Integration and the ability to run macro-level reporting. Cartegraph Asset Management was the obvious choice, standing out for its streamlined asset tracking, executive-level dashboards, and automated work orders.With the adoption of OpenGov, operations will be streamlined and the City of Wheeling will now enjoy a single system of truth for asset management and work orders. Field workers will now have a mobile app to support data collection in the field, as well as a system with a robust GIS integration. In addition, the ability to automate work orders will streamline operations, allowing the City’s personnel to save significant amounts of time in their work.The City of Wheeling, WV, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.