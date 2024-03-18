Anavex Life Sciences investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 13, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Anavex securities between February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Anavex is engaged in the research, production, and marketing of pharmaceuticals aimed at treating disorders of the central nervous system. One of their developmental drugs, blarcamesine, is currently being evaluated for its effectiveness in treating Rett syndrome. A legal complaint has been filed against Anavex, accusing the company of either misrepresenting or omitting crucial details about its "Excellence" Phase II/Phase III clinical trial, which focused on blarcamesine's effects on pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. The complaint contends that Anavex misled investors about the state of its research program and the potential success of its trials for Rett syndrome.

On January 2, 2024, Anavex disclosed the results of the Excellence trial. The complaint points out that for the first time, Anavex admitted to employing a statistical approach not previously used in blarcamesine studies to analyze the trial outcomes. Additionally, despite the new method, the trial did not demonstrate statistically significant improvements in most of the evaluated metrics. Following this announcement, Anavex's stock price plummeted by 35%, closing at $6.05 per share on January 2, 2024.

