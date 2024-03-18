City of Monterey, CA, Grows OpenGov Partnership to Enhance Budgeting Processes
The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting processes, produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and provide flexible, robust reporting.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate challenges with data integrity and accuracy and achieve better planning and cost savings, the City of Monterey, CA, was looking for a more effective budgeting solution. After an in-depth search, it decided to grow its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in budget planning and management software purpose-built for the public sector.
Located an hour from San Jose, leadership in the City of Monterey is constantly looking for ways to improve its work. In its quest for a new budgeting solution, the City prioritized real-time budgeting tools that could enable departmental collaboration and break down data silos. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to meet these needs and more, providing a unified platform for the City of Monterey’s entire budgeting process.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Monterey is poised to experience significant improvements in its budgeting and planning processes. The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting processes, produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and provide flexible, robust reporting. Additionally, the platform's integrations will help streamline financial operations, eliminating redundant tasks and fostering better collaboration.
The City of Monterey joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here