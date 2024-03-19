City of Seattle Partners with OpenGov to Reimagine Procurement, Make Purchasing More Equitable
Leadership in the City wanted to make purchasing more equitable, aligning with an Executive Order to better support women and minority-owned small businesses.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to unify multiple purchasing technologies in one location and improve the overall efficiency of its purchasing processes, the City of Seattle began looking for a partner that could handle the needs of all departments. In addition, the City had support from Bloomberg Philanthropies to overhaul procurement practices and become a model for other cities to learn from. After an exhaustive solicitation process, the City partnered with OpenGov, the leading provider of procurement software built for local government.
On a mission to modernize its procurement work, leadership in the City wanted a platform that could make purchasing more equitable, in alignment with the Mayor’s Executive Order calling for expanding the City’s contracting equity to support women and minority-owned small businesses. In addition, the City wanted a solicitation development tool that would save the procurement team time. OpenGov Procurement was the standout choice, providing a system that brings great efficiency and unification to the City’s procurement processes, and with the potential for the City to build solicitations up to 75% faster.
In adopting OpenGov Procurement, the City of Seattle will now have access to a nationwide vendor network in which vendors do not have to pay to participate, helping enhance equity and access and saving money for the City. It will also have cutting-edge tools made specifically for procurement leaders to help increase collaboration within their department and with other departments in the City. Further, the City will be able to unify its procurement work in a single platform, previously handled across multiple systems, allowing it to become more efficient and streamlined in how it performs its purchasing.
The City of Seattle joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
