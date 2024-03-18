Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: FBI Albany, Vermont State Police to Make Announcement Regarding Brianna Maitland Case

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

 

FBI Albany, Vermont State Police to Make Announcement Regarding Brianna Maitland Case

Maitland was last seen March 19, 2004, in Montgomery, Vermont

 

What:                Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office, will join Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of Vermont State Police, to provide an update in the case involving the disappearance of Brianna Maitland. Brianna was last seen during the late evening hours of March 19, 2004, as she was completing her shift at a restaurant in Montgomery, Vermont.

When:               1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Where:              Vermont State Police Williston Barracks, 3294 St. George Rd., Williston, VT.

Details:             Law enforcement officials will provide a brief update to the media regarding resources recently added to the case.

- 30 -

 

