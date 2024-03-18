Submit Release
RLAF Presents $6.1 Million in Donations Raised to UNRWA

Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) has donated $6.1m that was raised by the Singapore public to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The cheque was presented by RLAF CEO Mr Muhammad Faizal Othman.

 

The cheque presentation was witnessed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Mr Zaqy Mohamed, and Members of Parliament Mr Alex Yam, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong, and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will visit the Palestinian Territories, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia from 18 to 24 March. He will be accompanied by the Members of Parliament and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 MARCH 2024

 

Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) CEO Mr Muhammad Faizal Othman presents a cheque of donations raised to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at a ceremony in Amman, 17 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Mr Zaqy Mohamed, and Members of Parliament Mr Alex Yam, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong, and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim witnessing RLAF’s cheque presentation to UNRWA in Amman, 17 March 2024

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

