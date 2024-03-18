CreditCardCompare.com.au has appointed Gareth Boyd as its new Head of Growth.

Credit Card Compare acquired Finty.com in 2018 and merged into Finty to grow into the USA, Canada, and Singapore finance markets. After a recent decision to relaunch Credit Card Compare, Gareth Boyd will join his brothers Andrew and David Boyd, who founded Credit Card Compare in 2008.

Before joining Credit Card Compare, Gareth Boyd succeeded in different sectors, from hotels, restaurants, and online startups to co-founding SEO agency Forte Analytica. Wired claims Gareth Boyd is an SEO expert. He will balance this position and the Managing Director position at BoydHampers.com and Forte Analytica alongside other roles currently held at different e-commerce brands he founded or invested in. There is no conflict of interest.

Gareth Boyd commented on joining the Credit Card Compare team, “I’m looking forward to working alongside my brothers Andrew and David Boyd, they’ve built something great for Australians, and hopefully, I can bring some of my expertise from different industries to help grow the company.”

Boyd will oversee the digital growth and rebuild the marketing team to drive Credit Card Compare into an Australian household brand online and offline.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Credit Card Compare is Australia's only dedicated credit card comparison site. It was founded in 2008 to help Aussies make more informed decisions when finding or comparing a credit card. The Credit Card Compare mantra is “Our mission is to help Aussies make great decisions on their next credit card.”

The credit card comparison dataset aims to include every Australian credit card on the market, whether there is a financial reward or not, for example, their comparison table of balance transfer credit cards.

Credit Card Compare’s Managing Director, David Boyd, said: “Credit Card Compare is delighted to be working with his brother Gareth, a rising star of digital marketing. His energy knows no limits, and his commitment is unmatched. We look forward to the growth he will bring to the relaunch.”

About Credit Card Compare

Credit Card Compare is Australia's leading platform for credit card comparison, designed to demystify financial choices and empower consumers with the information needed to make informed decisions. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and user satisfaction, Credit Card Compare is dedicated to simplifying the search for the perfect credit card.

