SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SSR Mining Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ssrm.



What is this all about?

On February 13, 2024, a major landslide occurred at SSR Mining’s Copler Mine in Turkey, trapping at least nine workers. PBS Newshour reported that engineers had warned that safety risks in Turkey were frequently ignored, inspections were not conducted adequately, and that the landslide was foreseeable. Shares of SSR Mining, Inc. fell by over 50% on February 13, 2024.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased SSR Mining, Inc. stock between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com