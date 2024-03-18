Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,844 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 52

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 52. This seat was previously held by John Rogers, whose resignation was effective March 13, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, July 16, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

“Alabamians in House District 52 deserve fair and full representation in the legislative process, and this special election will ensure that is the case. To uphold public trust, integrity is imperative and accountability is non-negotiable,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to ensure they have a strong voice of representation in the Alabama Legislature by getting out and casting their vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 52 includes parts of Jefferson County.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 52

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more