Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 52

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 52. This seat was previously held by John Rogers, whose resignation was effective March 13, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, July 16, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

“Alabamians in House District 52 deserve fair and full representation in the legislative process, and this special election will ensure that is the case. To uphold public trust, integrity is imperative and accountability is non-negotiable,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to ensure they have a strong voice of representation in the Alabama Legislature by getting out and casting their vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 52 includes parts of Jefferson County.

