TLI Investigator Dr. Wei Yan Named Editor-in-Chief of the Andrology Journal

Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute is proud to announce that Wei Yan, MD, PhD, a distinguished professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Lundquist investigator, has been appointed by the American Society of Andrology and the European Academy of Andrology as the new Editor-in-Chief of Andrology, the highly-respected journal in the field of reproductive medicine.

Dr. Yan's appointment to Andrology is a testament to his dedication to reproductive medicine. With extensive editorial experience, including his previous roles as co-editor-in-chief of Biology of Reproduction and Senior Editor of eLife, he has significantly advanced the understanding of fertility and infertility since joining The Lundquist Institute in 2020 to direct the National Center for Male Reproductive Epigenomics.

With over 160 peer-reviewed publications and numerous awards, Dr. Yan is a committed researcher and educator. His election as a 2017 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the honor of being the 2023 SSR Distinguished Fellow highlight his leadership in the field.

Dr. Yan's vision for Andrology is to enhance its global influence and implement innovative strategies. His plans include prioritizing cutting-edge reviews, rewarding high-quality contributions, and fostering the next generation of researchers through the Trainee Reviewer Program. He also aims to leverage social media and a new YouTube channel to broaden the journal's reach and impact, inspiring a new era of research and discovery.

The Lundquist Institute, dedicated to translating scientific discoveries into medical breakthroughs that save lives, is proud to have Dr. Yan’s leadership at Andrology as a testament to this mission. His appointment is set to drive forward the field of reproductive health, instilling confidence in the future of medical research and innovation.

