Songtsam Announced the Official Opening of Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon in the Yunnan Province of China, Songtsam’s First Canyon Hotel

New York, New York, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Songtsam , an award winning collection of boutique luxury Hotels, Resorts & Destination Management Company in the Tibet & Yunnan Provinces of China, announced the official opening of Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon in February 2024. This luxurious 55-room lodge is Songtsam’s 17th property and offers travelers the opportunity to explore the surrounding natural environment of the “Three Parallel Rivers”, a UNESCO World Heritage Site .

Beginning in the southern foothills of Tanggula Mountain, the Salween (Nujiang) River carves a deep river valley between the Gaoligong Mountain and Biluo Snow Mountain, leading to the majestic and steep Nujiang Grand Canyon, the narrowest state in Yunnan Province, the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, also known as the “last secret territory of Yunnan”.

The Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon provides guests with a luxury lodging experience in the remote northwest Yunnan region known for its unique biodiversity. It is recognized as one of the most diverse regions in the world, and the only one on Earth that gradually changes from humid tropical forests to temperate forests. Visitors will be able to see rare animals such as Gaoligong antelopes, Nujiang golden monkeys, and Tianxing (Skywalker hoolock) gibbons.

Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon Area & Chisadi Village

Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon is located in the historic Chisadi Village, in the core area of the “Three Parallel Rivers”. The Salween (Nujiang) River, Mekong (Lancang) River, and Yangtze (Jinsha) River, comprise a remarkable landscape where the three major rivers flow together for over 105.63 miles (170 kilometers) without intersecting. The Lisu, Nu, and Dulong ethnic groups residing on both sides of the canyon continue their centuries-old ways of life. Every week, hymns sung in different ethnic languages echo within the canyon.

Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon

The Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon, at an altitude of 1,750 meters (approx. 5,741.47 feet) has a total of 55 guest rooms, including deluxe rooms, two-bedroom luxury family suites, four-bedroom Nujiang luxury suites, and other room types. The rooms range in size from 40 square meters (approx. 430.56 square feet) to 246 square meters (approx. 2,647.92 square feet). All guest rooms face the Stone Moon and the Grand Canyon, except for Building 1, which features a distant mountain view.

The lodge also features a lobby bar, restaurant, bar, Spa, gym, boutique, and a multifunctional entertainment area. The property’s outdoor swimming pool with lounge area offers an outstanding panorama of the canyons, reflecting the ever-shifting changes of the sky and clouds.

Architecture & Design

The Songtsam Lodge Nujiang Canyon reflects typical mountain architecture that adopts a settlement style layout formed by leaning against the nearby mountain. This lodge adheres to Songtsam’s philosophy of creating properties which promote the harmonious coexistence with nature and villages. The architectural design, featuring suspended structures and sloping roofs, preserves the Chisadi Village’s iconic elements. Locally sourced stones and green facades seamlessly integrate with the surrounding mountains and forests. Warm toned colors and materials such as brass, solid wood, and untumbled rock pieces exhibit Songtsam’s traditional aesthetics, while bold contrasting colors and fabrics pay tribute to the traditional elements of the local Lisu ethnic group.

The Locally Inspired Culinary Experience

The Chef Team utilizes local and seasonal specialty ingredients such as truffles, matsutake, grass fruit and lacquer tree oil, and incorporates cooking techniques from Southeast Asian countries such as western Yunnan and Myanmar. Tracing the cuisine back to the traditions of the Ancient Tea Horse Road, the Songtsam chefs meticulously prepare creative Nujiang fusion dishes, bringing an authentic culinary experience to the Songtsam guests.

A New Songtsam Adventure – Exploring the Three Parallel Rivers

This new, “Exploring the Three Parallel Rivers” experience by Songtsam, offers adventure lovers the opportunity to sing hymns of praise while climbing to the approx. 10,826.77 feet (3,300 meter) mountain peak in unison. Under the legend of the Stone Moon, guests, along with a Songtsam travel guide, can observe the "roots of the Lisu" in mythology, reaching the deep Yaping of Gaoligong Mountain, in search for flagship species in the isolated primitive forest, and explore the magical diversity of flora and fauna.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”), an award-winning luxury boutique hotel collection and Destination Management Company, located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 16 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Partner. Songstam welcomes all travelers including families with children, travelers with disabilities and is LGBTQ+ friendly.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region's diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.



For more information about Songtsam visit www.songtsam.com/en/about .

