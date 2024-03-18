Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $1.6 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a total of $1,604,067 for the following projects and initiatives in North Dakota:

$1,343,846 to the Three Affiliated Tribes to support Head Start programs, which promote early childhood learning, health, and development initiatives.

$157,479 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services under the State Primary Care Offices Program. This technical assistancefunding aims to support states and territories and improve healthcare service delivery.

$102,742 to Minot State University under the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening and Intervention Program. This grant will help identify hearing disabilities among newborns, increase early intervention, and provide adequate support.