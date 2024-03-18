Additional $35.2 Million for First Nation and Métis Organizations through Gaming Payments

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 18, 2024

Saskatchewan First Nation and Métis organizations have received an additional $35.2 million in gaming payments for a total of $127.6 million in 2023-24, thanks to the higher-than-forecast profits at the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and Crown casinos.

"Under our gaming agreements, greater-than-expected performance of casinos in Saskatchewan means more investments in communities across the province," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "These partnerships were established to support various social and economic development projects, supporting growth that builds strong and vibrant communities for all Saskatchewan people."

In early March, the Government of Saskatchewan and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan signed a long-term agreement to designate the Clarence Campeau Development Fund (CCDF) as the recipient of funding allocated to the Métis Development Fund under The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act. As a result of the higher-than forecast casino profits in 2023-24, the CCDF will receive an additional $1.2 million in March.

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing allocated casino gaming profits in accordance with the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act.

The Ministry of Government Relations issues casino gaming profits to:

The First Nations Trust;

The CCDF;

The Community Initiatives Fund; and

Community Development Corporations (CDCs) including the BATC Community Development Corporation, Bear Claw Community Development Incorporated, Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation, Living Sky Community Development Corporation, Northern Lights Community Development Corporation, and the Painted Hand Community Development Corporation.

These profits are distributed by the First Nations Trust, CCDF, and the CDCs for initiatives related to economic, social, educational, recreational and cultural development. Other initiatives include justice-related, senior and youth programs, health projects and community infrastructure and maintenance.

