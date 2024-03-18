Chief Justice announces March 18-22 as Nebraska Trial Court Week 2024

Nebraska Chief Justice Michael Heavican held a proclamation signing for Nebraska Trial Court Week on Monday morning, March 18; the first day of the 2024 week-long celebration. Nebraska Public Media live-streamed the proclamation signing for those unable to attend.

The significance of celebrating the staff who work in trial courts was underscored during the ceremony. Trial court clerks attended to highlight the critical role of the court system in Nebraska communities, emphasizing the dedicated trial court judges, court clerks, administrators, and court staff who serve the Nebraska state trial courts.

Proclamation speakers, Cassondra Buethe, Clerk Magistrate of Nemaha County, and Royce Gonzales, Clerk of the District Court in Nuckolls County, spoke passionately about the importance of recognizing the efforts of trial court staff, who keep the ‘wheels of justice’ running smoothly.

The week of celebrations was set aside for Nebraskans to honor and appreciate the vital role that local courts and their personnel play in providing access to the civil, criminal, and juvenile justice systems. More than just individual events, these celebrations serve as reminders of the dedication, hard work, and commitment exhibited daily by those working in the trial courts.

Recognizing their efforts is not only a gesture of gratitude but also an affirmation of the essential contributions they made to the administration of justice in the state.

Check back later to view the archived live stream of the proclamation ceremony

Photo: County Court Clerk Magistrate Cassondra Buethe, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Clerk of the District Court Royce Gonzales