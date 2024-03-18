Taste NY Celebrates Women's History Month

During Women’s History Month, Taste NY, Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Cayuga County, and Harvest New York are teaming up to support Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. The two-day Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Women’s History Month Celebration at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center aims to foster collaboration, equity, and innovation for farm and food businesses through networking and promoting local food procurement. Buyers and New York businesses and vendors are invited to attend free educational workshops and showcase their products to Heritage Center visitors.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “It’s always a great time to support our local farm and food businesses, and Women’s History Month presents an especially great opportunity to honor our MWBE entrepreneurs and the delicious foods and beverages that many of them produce right here in New York State. I encourage businesses to take part in the MWBE Women’s History Month Celebration at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center to connect with your fellow businesses, continue learning about the resources New York State has to offer, and share your products with new audiences.”

Workshops will take place on Friday, March 8 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Session topics include:

MWBE Certification – this workshop will raise awareness and provide education about the program and share information about the MWBE certification process, the opportunities that exist for businesses in state agency procurement, and the resources available to support them. It will also provide an opportunity for these types of businesses to network with their peers. Value Added Product Development with Cornell Food Venture Center – CCE and Taste NY experts will present and share with the audience, which consists mostly of farmers and food businesses, how they can work with the Cornell Food Venture Center to develop value-added products. Doing Business with Taste NY – this workshop will focus on how businesses can join the Taste NY program. Information presented will include applications, regulations, labeling, wholesale/retail, and capacity/scale. In addition, participants will learn how to evaluate if their product is viable and where and when to start entering the market.

Additionally, a Vendor Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 12:00 - 4:00 pm, allowing businesses to showcase their products to Equal Rights Heritage Center visitors. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance from across the state, including Auburn-based companies Doughlicious, XL Cookie Company, the Sterling Sage, and White Rabbit Coffee, as well as Stay Golden Soy (Onondaga, NY), Montour Falls Tea Company (Montour Falls), and Amish Agriculture (Waterloo, NY).

Saturday’s event will also feature live music by the Bob Piorun Trio featuring Bob Piorun, Julie Howard, and Michael Doyle. This performance is sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund in conjunction with local 78 of the American Federation of Musicians.

The Workshops and Vendor Showcase will take place at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in the Auburn Visitor Center, 25 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Businesses interested in attending a Workshop or the Vendor Showcase should contact Precious Tshabalala at [email protected], Vicki Giarratano at [email protected]; and Heather Ward at [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County Executive Director Dan Welch said, “Supporting women and minority business owners isn’t just about breaking barriers; it’s about building bridges to success in the food system. Through the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises Women’s History Month Celebration at the Taste NY Market, we celebrate their resilience, innovation, and contribution to our communities. This showcase affirms our commitment to assisting small businesses and local producers in keeping with the regional legacy of expanding opportunity for all.”

Harvest New York Supply Chain Specialist Precious Tshabalala said, “As a supply chain specialist, I believe in fostering inclusivity and empowering underrepresented farm and food businesses. Our dedication to showcasing minority and women-owned enterprises not only breaks down barriers, but also strengthens the entire supply chain ecosystem.

About the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center

The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center is the official welcome center and tourism hub for the City of Auburn, NY. It serves to shine a light on New York’s equal rights heritage, as well as the historical, cultural, and entertainment assets the City of Auburn has to offer in a welcoming and educational manner. Learn more: equalrightsheritage.com.

About Harvest New York

Harvest New York is an innovative Cornell Cooperative Extension team that focuses on growing New York's farm and food economy. Harvest New York seeks to link consumers and producers in the following project areas: local food and supply chain management, urban agriculture, community gardens, emerging crops, and ag climate resiliency. Specialists in these areas develop educational programs that increase agricultural investments, profitability, and sustainability by maximizing connections to research and resources of Cornell University and Cornell Cooperative Extension; responding to emerging opportunities; assisting with workforce development and business expansion; and increasing the profitability of this key New York industry. Harvest New York is funded by New York State.

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and the PGA Tournament in Rochester. Over more than 10 years, Taste NY has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. In 2022, 311 new producers were onboarded to the program through New York's Welcome Centers. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.