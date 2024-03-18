Superintendent Weaver Announces Ware Shoals High School's Blake Bishop as Teacher of the Year Finalist

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Ware Shoals High School's Blake Bishop today with news that he has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“As a 4th generation educator, Blake decided as a freshman in high school to become a teacher, because he believes that teaching is the best way to ‘have the most positive impact on the greatest number of people’," Superintendent Weaver said. "I’m confident that his family of educators are so proud to see him recognized for the love of learning and high expectations he models for his history, government, and economic and personal finance students at Ware Shoals High School every day. I'm glad to congratulate him on being named a finalist for state Teacher of the Year.”

Bishop has been teaching social studies at Ware Shoals High School since 2019. Blake earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Social Studies Education from Anderson University, and will complete his Master’s Degree in Educational Technology at Lander University in May of 2024. As a fourth-generation teacher, Blake considered a career in education since childhood. However, he decided to become a teacher as a freshman in high school, believing then — as he does now — that teaching is the best way to have the most positive impact on the greatest number of people.

"We are so proud of Blake and all the hard work he puts in day in and day out at Ware Shoals High," said Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent of Ware Shoals School District 51. "His dedication to education and care for his students is evident in everything that he does. He is an excellent representative of all the wonderful teachers in our district. We congratulate him on being a state finalist and wish him all the best in the State Teacher of the Year selection process."

Bishop's goal as an educator is to foster academic achievement and personal growth, which he works toward by pushing students to excel at their highest level while meeting each of them where they are. As a classroom teacher, Bishop teaches students from 9th through 12th-12 grades in College Prep and Honors Modern World History, U.S. Government, and Economics and Personal Finance. Beyond the classroom, Bishop extends his impact by participating in and sponsoring various school safety programs. In this role, he helps plan and conduct community events and teaches district staff, students, and community members life-saving skills such as CPR, STOP THE BLEED®, and First Aid Training.



As one of five finalists, Bishop will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of the competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 25th in Columbia.



The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators.



The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.



You can find more information on this year's Teacher of the Year judges here.