Manchester Center for Rehabilitation & Healing Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Renovation greater Manchester community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing was proud to unveil their newly-renovated state-of-the-art healing center to the community, alongside their respected Partners in Care, local dignitaries, and the Chamber of Commerce, on March 12, 2024.
The multi-million dollar renovations included the unveiling of a premier state-of-the-art gym, beautiful dining area, refurbished suites for patients and residents, as well as a bright and airy lobby, featuring an addition of a signature Starbucks Serenade Brewer for all guests and staff to enjoy while at Manchester Center.
“We are grateful, honored, and privileged for the opportunity to continue our expanded effort of serving the Manchester and surrounding communities,” shared Kerry Dickerson, Administrator of Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. “The completion of this multi-million dollar renovation is an investment in the greater-Manchester community and our team of outstanding caregivers, who make Manchester Center the premier healing center in our area,” Dickerson continued.
Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, renowned as an all-encompassing center to rejuvenate and recover, is an integral part of the local community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and compassionate, dedicated team members.
“Our Manchester Center community is a special, special place, and our team of clinicians and interdisciplinary departments care for our residents, patients, and families as if they are our own families,” offered Kristin Thomason, Director of Nursing at Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Manchester’s innovative rehabilitation programs, and compassionate and high caliber levels of genuine care, has secured the center as the ideal healing environment; the uncommon denominator at Manchester Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet but exceed your expectations.
The transformation of this exceptional skilled nursing and rehabilitation center allows all short-term and long-term residents to rehabilitate, rejuvenate, recover and, in our favorite scenarios, return home happy and healthy.
The community also boasts a partnership with Paralympic Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, who mentor and provide support to those learning to walk again in their signature Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program.
Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.
To schedule a community tour or for VIP press opportunities, please contact ContactUs@CareRiteCenters.com.
Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
395 Interstate Drive, Manchester, TN 37355
(931) 723-8744
ManchesterCenterRehab.com
Ashley Romano
To schedule a community tour or for VIP press opportunities, please contact ContactUs@CareRiteCenters.com.
