Hayman Coffee Elevates the Coffee Experience: Unveiling the Finest Specialty Coffees in the World

Since 2014, Hayman Coffee has been a beacon of excellence for coffee aficionados, offering a unique journey into the world of top-tier specialty coffees.
This brand changed the idea I had about coffee forever. What an aroma. What a delightful taste. This is in fact a premium coffee. I've been drinking something entirely different, I can now say."
— Corina Garcia (Hayman customer)
At the heart of Hayman Coffee's success lies the promise to sourcing and delivering the top 1% specialty coffees in the world, featuring prestigious varieties such as Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee, Hawaii Kona coffee, and Panama Geisha coffee. Specialty coffee is totally different from gourmet coffee, because only specialty coffee has clearly defined quality standards. A coffee needs to score at least 80 points on a zero to 100-point scale to be considered a specialty coffee.
What also sets Hayman Coffee apart is the commitment to super-fresh coffee, micro-roasted for each customer just prior to shipping. This ensures that every customer receives a coffee experience that transcends expectations, unlocking the full spectrum of aromas and flavors in every cup. Contrary to other products, such as red wine, coffee starts losing its flavor and aroma once it is roasted, namely through the action of oxygen, moisture, and light. This progressive loss of quality takes place even if the coffee is adequately protected. This is the reason why fresh roasted coffee is so important to Hayman.
In addition to the exceptional quality and freshness, Hayman Coffee offers free worldwide shipping by express courier (UPS, DHL, or FedEx), making it convenient and fast for aficionados around the globe to indulge in the finest coffees. Furthermore, the company prides itself on first-class customer care, which is available by email and phone 7 days a week and 365 days per year, ensuring that each customer's personalized journey with Hayman Coffee is nothing short of extraordinary.
Diversity is the spice of life and is celebrated through Hayman Coffee's large variety of 15 different coffees. The curated selection caters to a spectrum of taste preferences, offering options that range from fruity and bold to smooth and mellow, and ensuring that every coffee lover finds their perfect match. Moreover, these coffees are available in all formats, including whole bean, ground, pods/capsules, and even unroasted green coffee beans (for fans of DIY coffee roasting), providing flexibility for every brewing method and preference.
The attention to detail extends to the presentation of the products, with beautiful packaging that not only preserves the freshness of the coffee of regular customers, but also makes it an elegant and thoughtful coffee gift. Whether for one’s daily enjoyment or to surprise a loved one, Hayman Coffee's packaging enhances the overall premium coffee experience.
Beyond the cup, Hayman Coffee is fully committed to ethical and sustainable practices. The company works directly with coffee producers and with importers who share the goal of empowering farmers with fair pay and long-term partnerships. The commitment to sustainability is reflected in the use of recyclable packaging and of low-emission roasting equipment.
As a testament to the confidence in their products, Hayman Coffee offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, ensuring that customers can explore the world of specialty coffee risk-free.
Finally, Hayman Coffee has also been helping businesses win over the competition, by supplying them with top quality and hyper-fresh coffee. Hotels, stores, and restaurants have been boosting their revenues, increasing client loyalty, and growing their customer base, by selling and serving the fresh roasted specialty coffee from Hayman.
Hayman Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts and businesses alike to indulge in a truly exceptional experience. Elevate mornings, afternoons, and evenings with the finest specialty coffees from Hayman Coffee, where every cup is a journey into excellence.
