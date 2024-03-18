CIDRZ Restores Solar Power Backup System for Mukuni Rural Health Centre.

After two years of working without a power backup system, Mukuni Rural Health Centre will now provide comprehensive health services even during power outages thanks to CIDRZ’s CDC-sponsored TRAILS project repair works.

Mukuni Rural Health Centre’s sister in charge, Patience Kakinga, says several attempts have been made to repair the solar power backup system but were unsuccessful.

She expressed her gratitude to CIDRZ for repairing the system, which she said would go a long way in bolstering service provision at the health facility.

“Your coming has brought great joy because we can now provide service without interruption. We will be able to update and see clients in Smartcare even during power outages,” Patience said.

She added that the laboratory can now conduct investigations on time without keeping clients waiting.

CIDRZ recently visited the health facility to repair the faulty solar system as part of its technical support to the @Ministry of Health to assist in the maintenance of solar systems.

A total of five (5) health facilities in Southern Province had their malfunctioning solar systems repaired by CIDRZ recently.