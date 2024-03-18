Submit Release
Veterinary medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Divence Tetra, bovine viral diarrhoea virus type 1 and type 2 (subunit recombinant),bovine parainfluenza 3 virus (inactivated) and bovine respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Status: Opinion

Overview

On 13 March 2024, the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) adopted a positive opinion1 , recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Divence Tetra, lyophilisate and solvent for emulsion for injection, intended for cattle. The applicant for this veterinary medicinal product is Laboratorios Hipra S.A.

Divence Tetra is a multi-valent vaccine containing live bovine respiratory syncytial virus, strain LYM-56, inactivated bovine parainfluenza virus 3, strain SF-4, E2 recombinant protein from bovine viral diarrhoea virus 1 and E2 recombinant protein from bovine viral diarrhoea virus 2 (ATCvet code QI02AH) as active substances.

The benefits of Divence Tetra are the active immunisation of cattle from 10 weeks of age to reduce virus shedding, hyperthermia, clinical signs and lung lesions caused by bovine respiratory syncytial virus and parainfluenza virus 3; to reduce viremia, hyperthermia and leukopenia caused by bovine viral diarrhoea virus 1 and bovine viral diarrhoea virus 2 and virus shedding caused by bovine viral diarrhoea virus 2; and the active immunisation of heifers and cows to reduce births of persistently infected calves and transplacental infection of viral diarrhoea virus (type 1 and 2).

Divence Tetra is generally well tolerated at the recommended dose, the most common side effects after vaccination are transient injection site inflammation and increase in body temperature.
Detailed conditions for the use of this product are described in the summary of product characteristics (SPC) which will be published in the Union Product Database (UPD) and will be available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

The CVMP, on the basis of quality, safety and efficacy data submitted, considers that there is a favourable benefit-risk balance for Divence Tetra and therefore recommends the granting of the marketing authorisation.

1Applicants may appeal any CVMP opinion, provided they notify the European Medicines Agency in writing of their intention to appeal within 15 days of receipt of the opinion.

CVMP summary of positive opinion for Divence Tetra

AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: Reference Number: EMA/CVMP/98737/2024

English (EN) (139.96 KB - PDF)View

Product details

Name of medicine

Divence Tetra

Active substance

  • bovine viral diarrhoea virus type 1 and type 2 (subunit recombinant)
  • bovine parainfluenza 3 virus (inactivated) and bovine respiratory syncytial virus vaccine

International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name

  • bovine viral diarrhoea virus type 1 and type 2 (subunit recombinant)
  • bovine parainfluenza 3 virus (inactivated) and bovine respiratory syncytial virus vaccine

Species

Cattle

Anatomical therapeutic chemical veterinary (ATCvet) code

QI02AH

EMA product number

EMEA/V/C/006222

Marketing authorisation applicant

Laboratorios Hipra S.A

Opinion adopted

13/03/2024

Opinion status

Positive

This page was last updated on

