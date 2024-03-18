Submit Release
FTC and Justice Department to Host Third Annual Spring Enforcers Summit on April 8

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will cohost the third annual Spring Enforcers Summit on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, as well as senior staff from both agencies, will gather with international competition enforcers and state attorneys general to discuss enforcement priorities and strategies for effective coordination.

The morning plenary sessions will be livestreamed to the public on the FTC’s website. The agencies will meet in the afternoon for closed-door in-person discussions between international enforcers and state attorneys general on common issues.  

The Enforcers Summit agenda will be posted to the FTC’s website prior to the event. A link to view the summit’s open virtual session will be posted to the FTC’s website the day of the event.

