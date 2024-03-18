North American buyers, the most sought-after at Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trade show platform will hold in Barcelona (Spain) one of its most international editions ever. Of the 3,200 exhibiting companies, 900 will come from abroad and 25% of the 100,000 expected visitors coming from over 120 countries, strengthening it as the leading European platform for the sector. From 18 to 21 March 2024 the major challenges and trends in the industry, such as functional foods, sustainability and AI, will be addressed in 350 activities and demonstrations by 700 prestigious experts and chefs.



Multiplying business opportunities and their international impact is the main objective of Alimentaria&Hostelco 2024, one of the largest European events for the food and beverage, catering and hospitality equipment industry for professionals from distribution, retail and the Horeca channel, which will occupy seven pavilions and 100,000 net m2 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

Through its buyer invitation program, the event will bring together more than 2,200 importers, distributors, directors and high-level purchasing managers. Of these, more than half are international, from 98 countries - with the United States, Mexico, China, Portugal and the UK leading the way. Among the companies at the show are Walmart, Heb, Fresh Market and José Andrés (USA), Grupo Abascal (Mexico), Sodexo (UK) and Metro (Canada).

Alimentaria&Hostelco is one of the platforms with the largest cross-sector offering in the international sector, where the meat, food service and hospitality industries will have the largest representation. This edition focuses on the Horeca channel and merges the exhibition offer of Hostelco, the International Restaurant, Hotel and Catering Equipment and Machinery Show, with Restaurama, the Alimentaria show specialising in food service. In addition, the new Coffee, Bakery & Pastry sector and the Catering in Collective Catering area, with their respective spaces for promotion, will be added to this large area which will occupy three pavilions.

Alimentaria's exhibition will be divided into 13 sectors dedicated to meat and meat products, dairy products, preserves, food service, snacks and sweets, gourmet products, organic products, cafeteria, bakery and pastry products, as well as growing trends such as Plant-Based, Vegan Foods, allergen-free foods, Functional Foods and Halal, as well as international products from Spanish regions, major brands and the FoodTech sector. For its part, the Hostelco show will bring together equipment, products, services and technological solutions for professionals in the catering, hotel and hospitality and community sectors.

