Hudson Automotive Group Announces the Acquisition of Toyota of North Charlotte Dealership

Hudson Automotive Group proudly announces the successful acquisition of Toyota of North Charlotte, a respected Toyota dealership near Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson Automotive Group, a rapidly expanding automotive group in the southeast region of the United States, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Toyota of North Charlotte, a respected Toyota dealership near Charlotte. This strategic addition marks the sixth dealership to join the Hudson Automotive Group within the last three months, further solidifying its position as a driving force in the automotive industry.

Located in Huntersville, North Carolina, Toyota of North Charlotte has been a cornerstone of automotive excellence in the greater Charlotte region since 2003. With an extensive inventory of over 350 new Toyota and pre-owned vehicles, alongside its state-of-the-art service center infrastructure equipped with 29 service bays and four high-speed oil change pits, plus an auto parts center and body shop, this award-winning dealership has earned a distinguished reputation for meeting the automotive needs of the local community. Hudson Automotive Group is committed to preserving and elevating the legacy of exceptional customer service and community engagement that already defines Toyota of North Charlotte.

David Hudson, CEO of Hudson Automotive Group, expressed enthusiasm about the Toyota dealership acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to expand the Hudson brand by welcoming Toyota of North Charlotte into our group, and look forward to collaborating with the talented staff at Toyota of North Charlotte as they become integral members of the Hudson Automotive team."



About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, SC and encompasses over 50 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru and Volkswagen, the primary goal of the group is to effectively meet each customer’s automotive needs in sales, financing, service, and parts. The group’s continued expansion underscores the unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.

