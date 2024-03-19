NEXCOM Delivers Powerful in-Vehicle Display Improving Visibility for Smart Warehouse and Transportation Logistics
Optimized for Full Sunlight, the VMC 230 and 3030 Deliver Fanless Operations, Rugged Design, and Diverse Connectivity Options
NEXCOM is known for our versatile, rugged computer designed to run the next generation of smart tools and applications, making public transportation safer, warehouse logistics more efficient, and more”FREMONT, CA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the launch of the rugged vehicle mount computers VMC 320 and VMC 3030, designed for public transportation, warehouse and port logistics, and public safety, as well as passenger infotainment. The ARM-based VMC 320 and Intel X86-based VMC3030 are 10.1-inch, all-in-one vehicle mount computers that boast IP65, IK08 ratings, and a 1,000-nit LCD panel for optimal readability in full sunlight.
“NEXCOM is known for our versatile, rugged computers designed to run the next generation of smart tools and applications, making public transportation safer, warehouse logistics more efficient, and more,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The new in-vehicle VMC 320 and VMC 3030 computers provide the reliability our customers expect, with new LCD screen features that guarantee readability in full sunlight. When you depend on technology in the warehouse or on the road, optimal visibility everywhere is essential.”
The VMC 320 is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Quad Plus, featuring Arm Cortex®-A53 architecture. It is optimized for in-vehicle, fanless operation with the Linux platform, providing more flexibility and customization options for developers. The VMC 3030 is powered by an Intel Atom® x7433RE 4 Core, 1.5GHz processor featuring the Windows/Linux platform, a robust ecosystem that offers unmatched hardware and software compatibility and empowers developers to streamline development time.
“The NEXCOM VMC 320 and VMC 3030 excel as reliable public transportation in-vehicle mount computers,” said Yang. “With versatile I/O options, including three USB ports, Ethernet connections, and HDMI outputs, they ensure seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices and systems, and deliver exceptional intelligence, compatibility, and interoperability.”
These robust new vehicle mount computers are designed specifically for the logistics and material handling markets. They feature ARM and x86 system architectures, delivering unmatched compatibility with operating systems and vehicles – including buses, cars, and forklifts. Two M.2 slots deliver both WLAN and WWAN wireless connectivity, offering a wide range of power inputs. They support a broad voltage range of 9 to 60 VDC, with an optional battery that provides up to 70/30 (VMC 320/3030) minutes of additional power to prevent downtime. Built to endure tough warehouse use, the VMC 320 and VMC 3030 each boast an IP65 and IK08-rated front panel.
The VMC 320 and VMC 3030 are also built to power the next generation of in-vehicle digital displays and Passenger Infotainment Systems (PIS). Each rugged computer features an extra HDMI output to power a second highly visible display screen. From local news and entertainment to weather reports and information about local tourist attractions, an in-vehicle display powered by the VMC 320 and VMC 3030 can deliver targeted advertising, news, and entertainment while on the go.
Main Features
● 10.1" TFT LCD monitor with a projected capacitive touchscreen
● Wide viewing angle with high resolution 1280 x 800
● Touch panel cover thickness 3mm for IK08 protection
● 1,000nits brightness with sunlight-readable capability
● Built-in NXP i.MX 8M Plus low-power processor, 4-core
● Built-in Intel Atom® x7433RE processor, 4-core (VMC 3030)
● HDMI output for 2nd display
● On screen F1 ~ F5 programmable function keys
● Wide range DC input 9V ~ 60V
● Front panel IP65 rating
● Optional back-up battery available
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
