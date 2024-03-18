Exploring Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Managing ADD and Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Stanford Owen
Adrenalin is a 'fight or flight' hormone... When the 'threat' is not physical, the adrenalin surge causes paralysis and poor decision making, even leading to panic or paralysis.”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) frequently co-occur in adults, presenting a complex challenge that affects numerous aspects of daily life and well-being. Dr. Stanford Owen provides an insightful examination into this intricate relationship, offering valuable perspectives on how mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy can offer meaningful support.
Anxiety is often mistaken for mere worry, yet the distinction is crucial. "Worry isn’t necessarily anxiety," clarifies Dr. Owen. Anxiety manifests physically with symptoms like tremor, rapid heart rate, and chest tightness—effects primarily driven by adrenaline. Understanding this distinction is vital for addressing the underlying issues effectively.
Dr. Owen emphasizes the natural fight or flight response, noting, "Adrenalin is a 'fight or flight' hormone... When the 'threat' is not physical, the adrenalin surge causes paralysis and poor decision making, even leading to panic or paralysis." This insight underscores the physiological underpinnings of anxiety, differentiating it from general worry tied to everyday tasks and responsibilities.
Addressing anxiety and ADD involves more than just medication. Dr. Owen points out the efficacy of making patients mindful of adrenaline's role and introducing cognitive behavioral therapy as a tool to manage symptoms. "Once individuals are made aware of the symptoms from adrenalin then made mindful that it is only a hormone, not a real threat, then the opportunity to 'talk it down' becomes a rational option," he states. This approach encourages individuals to consciously employ strategies to mitigate anxiety, embracing activities such as exercise, meditation, and counseling as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.
The application of cognitive behavioral therapy, as Dr. Owen suggests, requires dedication. "Cognitive behavioral therapy takes training, time, and some expense. It is not a quick fix." However, its benefits are profound, offering a structured method to understand and combat the triggers of anxiety and ADD, without solely relying on medication.
Medications that block the effects of adrenaline, such as beta-blockers or alpha-blocking medications, are mentioned as alternatives that can complement cognitive strategies. "These medications simply block the effect of adrenalin on the brain... When the 'conscious' brain notes that a situation that would have caused such a reaction no longer does so, the 'conscious' brain thinks, 'that wasn’t so bad, I didn’t die'," explains Dr. Owen. This pharmacological approach, in tandem with mindfulness and cognitive behavioral strategies, can help desensitize individuals to anxiety triggers, promoting more rational and normalized behavior over time.
Dr. Owen concludes by advocating for a holistic approach that incorporates both behavioral and pharmacological interventions, tailored to individual needs and circumstances. "Obviously, doing all these interventions is best. Sometimes we must do what we are able with limitations of time and money, but all of these interventions are available and doable to anyone."
This comprehensive exploration by Dr. Stanford Owen not only highlights the complexities of managing ADD and anxiety but also illuminates a path forward for individuals seeking to understand and control these conditions. Through mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and when appropriate, medication, those affected can find effective strategies to navigate their challenges and enhance their quality of life.
