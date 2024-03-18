Submit Release
UPDATE - Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting Companies:

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)
BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)
Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)
Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI)
Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)
Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE: SES)
The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV: MYLK)
Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Registration Link: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083
        
For further information please visit www.gabelli.com


