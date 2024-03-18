Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, March 18, 2024 - 05:45 pm CET

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in several investor events in the upcoming months, as set out below.

Investor Access Event (Paris, France): April 5, 2024,

(Amsterdam, Netherlands): April 16, 2024, Oddo BHF Nextcap Forum (virtual): June 6, 2024.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6050 and BT-001, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

