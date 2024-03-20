Aventura Cars and Collectibles – Revolutionizing the Classic Car Experience in Aventura, FL

Aventura Classic Cars

Owned by the passionate duo of Jerome Abecassis and Avi Werde, this classic car showroom is more than just a place to buy and sell vintage automobiles

AVENTURA, FL, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Aventura, a new beacon for automotive history and luxury has emerged: Aventura Classic Cars and Collectibles. This unique classic car showroom, the first and only of its kind in Aventura, is set to redefine the classic car buying experience, offering enthusiasts and collectors an immersive space to explore, discover, and invest in automotive treasures.

Founded by partners Jerome Abecassis, a seasoned collector with a lifelong passion for classic cars who has been in the real estate industry his entire career, meticulously curates each vehicle in the Aventura collection. Avi Werde, a visionary real estate entrepreneur, complements Jerome's automotive expertise with his meticulous understanding of the luxury market. Avi's pulse on luxury real estate influences every car search, ensuring that Aventura Cars and Collectibles offers a collection that's as prestigious as it is exclusive. "We saw a gap in the market where online platforms couldn't offer the assurance or the story behind each classic car," says Abecassis. "Our showroom not only bridges that gap but elevates the experience, allowing customers to physically connect with cars that have stood the test of time."

What sets Aventura Classic Cars and Collectibles apart is, each car is handpicked for its historical significance, rarity, and condition, offering collectibility as a commodity wrapped in the nostalgia of owning a classic car. Among its treasures is a powder blue 1948 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, a car of great historical importance, once graced by President Truman in a national parade march in Iowa. This vehicle exemplifies the unique stories and remarkable preservation that define the showroom's inventory.

As the first and only establishment of its kind in Aventura, FL, Aventura Classic Cars and Collectibles is more than a dealership but a vibrant community hub for classic car enthusiasts. "Our goal is to create a space where the stories of the past are preserved and shared, where collectors and newcomers alike can gather and celebrate and purchase the legacy of these remarkable machines," Werde explains.

Looking ahead, Aventura Classic Cars and Collectibles is poised to become a staple in the classic car community, with plans to host a series of events, including meetups, car shows, and educational talks. The grand opening event, scheduled for March 28, 2024, promises to be a landmark occasion, inviting the guests to share in the passion that drives the founders and explore the exquisite collection that sets Aventura Cars and Collectibles apart.

In the evolving landscape of classic car collecting, Aventura Cars and Collectibles emerges as a sanctuary for those who cherish automotive history and craftsmanship. It's a place where every visit is an adventure, every car has a story, and the legacy of classic automobiles is celebrated and preserved for generations to come.

Visit Us:

Aventura Classic Cars and Collectibles

18920 W Dixie Hwy

Aventura, FL, 33180

Open 10am - 5 pm Monday - Friday