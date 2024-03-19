Novel Mechanical Thrombectomy Device Successfully Tested in Porcine Model, Demonstrating Safety and Efficacy
This study reinforces our device's pivotal role in advancing treatment outcomes for acute, subacute, and chronic thromboembolic conditions.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retriever Medical™, (www.rtvmed.com) a pioneer in mechanical thrombectomy systems, announces a significant advancement in the field of mechanical thrombectomy. The article, Horowitz MB, Repko B, Hieu L, Bulova J, Bobo B. Porcine testing of a second generation novel mechanical thrombectomy device to evaluate efficacy in performing experimental pulmonary embolus extraction along with effects on arterial and venous intima and vessel integrity. Journal of Biology and Today’s World. 11(5): 1-4. 2022 reports promising results from the testing of a novel second-generation mechanical thrombectomy device in a porcine model.
The investigational study focused on evaluating the effects of the innovative thrombectomy device on arterial and venous intima and vessel integrity. The groundbreaking Retriever Medical ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems, including the ClotHound Gold™ and ClotHound Blue™ Systems are ingeniously designed to provide Active Controlled Expansion (ACE) through two independently moveable uni-axial spheres, facilitating the disruption, mobilization, capture, and removal of thrombus from the lungs and legs, regardless of its consistency.
Key Findings from the Study:
1. Safety Profile: Repeated deployment and use of the thrombectomy device in porcine veins and arteries demonstrated no significant intimal injury, even when the device's spheres were expanded beyond the native vessel's diameter.
2. Efficacy: The device effectively mobilized and removed thrombus from targeted vessels without causing adverse effects on vessel integrity.
3. Distinctive Features: The device's unique features, including dual manually expandable spheres, distal embolic protection, and physician-controlled operation, set it apart from conventional thrombectomy systems.
4. Enhanced Procedural Efficiency: The Retriever Medical ClotHound™ thrombectomy systems with Active Controlled Expansion (ACE) offer a multitude of advantages over conventional alternatives. With features such as a dual sphere design with distal embolic protection, physician-controlled ACE functionality, single device placement for continuous thrombus removal, and integrated mechanical spheres alongside a large bore aspiration catheter, these systems ensure enhanced procedural efficiency, reduced blood loss, and improved patient outcomes.
According to one of the study’s authors, Brandon Repko, MD, "The successful results of our investigational study highlight the potential of this novel mechanical thrombectomy device to significantly improve patient care in the treatment of acute, subacute and chronic venous and arterial thromboembolic disease."
Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical, added, "At Retriever Medical, our mission is to redefine interventional medicine through the creation of pioneering surgical solutions that elevate patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. The encouraging results from this study further underscore our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and setting new standards of excellence in healthcare."
Detailed results of the study, including histopathologic examination and angiographic imaging, are published in Journal of Biology and Today's World 2022, Vol.11, Issue 5, 001-004, further contributing to the scientific understanding of mechanical thrombectomy.
About Retriever Medical:
Retriever Medical, Inc. was established with a bold mission to transform interventional medicine by creating groundbreaking surgical solutions, such as the revolutionary ClotHound ACE™ thrombectomy systems. Demonstrating our dedication to innovation, Retriever Medical has significantly expanded its patent portfolio, comprising nine (9) issued U.S. and international patents, alongside ten (10) pending U.S. patent applications and an additional ten (10) pending foreign patent applications spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the European Community, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and procedural efficiency, Retriever Medical remains at the forefront of driving progress and excellence in healthcare.
Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, ACE, and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. Such statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
