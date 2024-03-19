Alexandria Weight Loss Physician Explains How to Choose the Best Bariatric Surgeon
Bariatric surgeon James Parrish, MD shares key credentials and qualities to look for in a weight loss surgeon.ALEXANDRIA, LA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing option for individuals trying to overcome struggles with obesity and obesity-related health conditions. While weight loss procedures such as gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, gastric banding, and others are available to help forge new habits for a healthier lifestyle, the results can only be worthwhile when the surgery is performed with the utmost precision and efficacy. Dr. James Parrish, a bariatric surgeon in Alexandria, understands that finding the right physician to perform these specialized surgeries can be a time-consuming process; however, it should not get in the way of an individual’s weight loss journey. Below, Dr. Parrish identifies what to look for when researching and choosing a credible, reputable, and dedicated bariatric surgeon.
Education and Training
According to Dr. Parrish, one of the highest priorities in researching a bariatric surgeon is confirming their educational background and continued expert training in residency programs. This advanced knowledge can help doctors learn the surgical skills and techniques that are designed to achieve weight loss safely and effectively in patients suffering from obesity. Dr. Parrish explains that exposure to, and experience in, a wide range of bariatric procedures, including surgical, non-surgical, robotic-assisted, and minimally invasive treatments, helps the surgeon determine the best weight loss option for each individual patient’s goals, health, and lifestyle.
Credentials, Memberships, and Reputation
A marked distinction among doctors is proving their level of experience and qualifications in a specific area of medicine by achieving board certification. Dr. Parrish recommends selecting a surgeon who is board certified in general surgery as well as one who pursues memberships and fellowships to prestigious medical associations, such as the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), as that can demonstrate a surgeon’s dedication to their field and providing a maximum level of care for their patients. He adds that researching a surgeon’s reviews, patient ratings, and gallery of before-and-after photos may offer a better understanding about their reputation as a surgeon.
Surgical Facility and Aftercare Programs
Pursuing bariatric surgery must be met with plans for long-term support in an environment equipped with the specialized resources and tools necessary to encourage a successful weight-loss journey. Choosing a surgeon who practices at reputable facilities and offers a thorough aftercare program is absolutely essential, says Dr. Parrish. Receiving care in surgical facilities accredited by organizations such as the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) is a key indicator that the physician is upholding very high safety standards when it comes to weight loss surgery in particular. Additionally, Dr. Parrish shares that the surgeon’s bariatric surgery program should include a comprehensive continuum of care with an experienced medical weight loss team available for post-surgery support to guide patients through nutrition programs, support groups, and exercise regimens.
Lastly, Dr. Parrish encourages individuals to schedule consultations with the top prospects on their list. This affords the opportunity to build a rapport and determine whether they feel comfortable and confident in the surgeon and the medical team. Individuals should take this time to ask questions, learn about the surgeon’s philosophy, discuss treatment plans, and further identify the goals of the surgery.
About James Parrish, MD, FACS, FASMBS
Dr. James Parrish serves as an Executive Board Member of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), and he is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. Dr. Parrish is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Throughout his career as a board-certified general surgeon, Dr. Parrish has performed thousands of weight loss surgery procedures with a commitment to providing patients with comprehensive care to ensure weight is lost safely and effectively. At his practice, Dr. Parrish offers an array of advanced bariatric surgery treatment options along with an extensive program designed to help patients navigate their weight loss journey before and after their procedure is performed. Dr. Parrish is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about the practice, please visit alexandriabariatricsurgery.com or facebook.com/DrJamesParrish
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.alexandriabariatricsurgery.com/practice-news/alexandria-weight-loss-physician-explains-how-to-choose-the-best-bariatric-surgeon/
###
Dr. James Parrish, FACS, FASMBS
Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists
3311 Prescott Rd #201
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 442-6767
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here