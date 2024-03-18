Twilight Concert Series Continues at Old School Square in Delray Beach
Free Concerts – Featuring LOVESONG: The Cure Tribute and The Hot Brass – Scheduled for Thursday, March 28 and April 25DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced two new FREE Twilight Concerts at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Delray Beach. Held on the last Thursday of the month, the Twilight Concerts features artists from varying musical genres including pop, country, rock n’ roll, reggae and much more.
Upcoming FREE Twilight Concerts include:
• Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 6 – 9 p.m.: FREE Concert featuring LOVESONG: The Cure Tribute. LOVESONG is a nationally touring tribute to The Cure with a full concert experience filled with the songs and video elements that pay tribute to Robert Smith and the legacy of the band and music. The venue opens at 6 p.m. Music from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 6 – 9 p.m.: FREE Concert featuring Hot Brass. Hot Brass, featuring Debbie Pierce, is an Earth Wind, & Fire and Chicago Tribute Band. The high energy 8-10 piece band features music from the supergroup Earth, Wind, & Fire with songs from the 2004 Chicago/Earth, Wind, & Fire World Tour. The venue opens at 6 p.m. Music from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes and enjoy a night of fun and free entertainment with some of the best regional/national bands! Guests are encouraged to bring takeout meals and snacks from local restaurants or purchase food and drinks from the local vendors featured onsite. There is no outside alcohol allowed; refreshments will be available at the onsite pavilion.
For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
About Old School Square
Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Vintage Gym. The campus also includes The Amphitheatre in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.
