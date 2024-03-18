Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 18, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 18 include the following:

Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the State Office of Resilience along with state and local leaders to provide an update on the USS Yorktown environmental remediation project, Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Tuesday, March 19 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3594, Constitutional Carry, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 21 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the All Kids Bike Program Reveal to John P. Thomas Elementary School, 6001 Weston Avenue, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 21 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge Spring Seminar Luncheon, Thornblade Club, 1275 Thornblade Boulevard, Greer, S.C.

Thursday, March 21 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Continental Tire Headquarter Celebration, Continental Tire, 1830 MacMillan Park Drive, Fort Mill, S.C.

Saturday, March 23 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the Keynote Speaker at the 67th Ghana Independence Day Celebration, 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 11, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 11, 2024, included:

Monday, March 11

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 12

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:45 AM: Economic development meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Safe Summit 2024, The Westin Washington, DC Downtown, 999 9th Street NW, Washington, DC

1:35 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, March 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Joseph Floyd.

11:15 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate and constituents.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:45 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster recognized American Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, March 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Ethel Bunch.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Department of Administration’s Executive Institute Final Session, Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, March 16

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 223rd Hibernian Dinner, Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting Street, Columbia, S.C.