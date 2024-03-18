Dying Economy Announces Launch of New Website that Aims to Make Economics Accessible to Non-Specialist Readers

Mansfield, England – Dying Economy is proud to announce the launch of its new website, which has been uniquely designed to provide up-to-date and in-depth information on the UK and US economies while making economics more accessible to non-specialist readers.

Due to the reputation economics has developed for being complicated to understand for the general public because of its heavy leaning on mathematics, Steve Bain wanted to leverage his extensive knowledge and expertise on the subject to create a website that focuses instead on demystifying economic concepts rather than untangling complex mathematical equations.

“Understanding most economic concepts is actually quite straightforward, and economic science has long been criticized for its inappropriate use of mathematical and statistical models that were developed for the hard sciences like Physics,” said the founder of Dying Economy, Steve Bain. “These models work with precision when studying particles, but people can, at times, behave in entirely unpredictable ways. DyingEconomy.com avoids that and focuses more on understanding economic concepts rather than mathematical calculations and for those readers that it reaches, I hope that it will provide some useful insights.”

In addition to the economy website’s dedication to making the topic more accessible to a wide range of readers, Dying Economy offers details on how the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war have contributed to the economic decline and large debts accumulated by governments in the West, the impact of a serious recession in the future, and how people can prepare for this to protect their savings and pensions.

Dying Economy also endeavours to become a complete resource for economic students in the UK and the US by providing core components of an undergraduate course that covers both macroeconomic and microeconomic topics. These include:

The Circular Flow Model – The starting point for an overview of macroeconomics and the circulation of income, expenditure, inputs, and output.

The Business Cycle – The best starting point for understanding instability in the economy and competing theories around what, if anything, to do about it.

Inflation – A persistently rising price level is one of the two biggest problems that can occur in macroeconomics, and it often relates to the business cycle.

Unemployment – The second major problem occurs when a growing percentage of workers are unable to get work, and it also relates to the business cycle.

Consumers – Understanding consumer behaviour in the marketplace is one of the two most important concepts in the field of microeconomics.

Production – Understanding producer behaviour is the second of the two most important concepts in microeconomic theory.

Market Failure – There are various types of market failure in the efficient functioning of the economy, and their causes are many.

