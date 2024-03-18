EverCharge Wins Product of the Year by EC&M

EverCharge’s EV02 EV charging station awarded as best EVSE of 2024

PALO ALTO, CA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge, a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group, has been honored with the 2024 Product of the Year award in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) category by EC&M (Electrical Construction and Management). This award recognizes companies that offer the most exceptional, innovative, and unique products on the market.

Since 1901, EC&M has been a technical authority for electrical professionals, providing expertise and insights on news, products, solutions and technologies being used in commercial and industrial institutional building applications.

“We’re especially proud to win this award for our EV02 level 2 charging station,” said Loren Passmore, CTO at EverCharge. “EV02 was created to provide multi-family residential properties, fleets, and workplaces with an intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective charging solution that addresses the common barriers to EV adoption, and this win recognizes our efforts to provide our customers with a seamless, advanced solution.”

EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology, which powers the EV02 stations, enables organizations to dynamically allocate power throughout the entire charging ecosystem based on what each vehicle needs, in real-time. This unique energy distribution approach enables EverCharge to install significantly more charging stations compared to other charging companies, while reducing the need for costly electrical upgrades and lowering the total cost of deployment. In addition, EverCharge’s unique mesh network design addresses data connectivity issues needed for continuous charging, allowing users to charge even when the cell network goes down, and enabling charging providers to remove cost and complexity from their infrastructure.

This groundbreaking technology enhances individual charging experiences and contributes to a more efficient and scalable electric transportation infrastructure, playing a pivotal role in the macroeconomic transition to electric mobility.

We’re proud that EV02 is recognized as the cornerstone of a future where EV charging is seamless, efficient, and accessible.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company’s offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge’s patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

Alivia Kasumov EverCharge press@evercharge.com