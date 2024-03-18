Submit Release
Telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, March 18 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin.

At the beginning of the conversation, our Head of state warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential elections held in the Russian Federation.

The President of Tajikistan wished Vladimir Putin increasingly new successes in his state activities in the path of stable development and prosperity of friendly Russia.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on important issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, paying attention to the commercial and economic spheres of relations between the two countries.

The Leader of the Nation also sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation in connection with his victory in the elections.

