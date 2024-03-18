EU Twinning project on road safety in Georgia summarises its results

The closing conference of the EU-funded Twinning project, ‘Support in Establishment of Comprehensive Road Safety Database and Further Improvement of Road Safety Management in Georgia’, took place on 16 March in Tbilisi.

With a budget of €1.3 million, the project was initiated to enhance road safety management in Georgia as part of the EU-Georgia Association Agenda. Its primary objective was to strengthen institutional policy-making capabilities and improve crash data collection and analysis methods in road safety.

As a result, substantial progress has been achieved in enhancing electronic road safety databases over the past two years through tailored capacity-building programmes designed for road safety data management personnel. Additionally, a robust Road Safety Management system has been proposed alongside the concept of a National Trauma Registry.

The project was fully financed by the European Union and implemented by the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy of Poland in partnership with Vilnius Technical University. The project beneficiaries are the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health.

Press release