Nationwide Billboard Campaign Partnership with UK Entrepreneur Spotlights Diverse Children’s Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of International Women’s Month, recent award-winning Entrepreneur of the Year Winsome Duncan is making headlines across the UK. The Look Like Me Book Challenge C.I.C. was founded In October 2020 when she raised £1,800 on Go Fund Me campaign.
“Within our community, it is our responsibility to cultivate and illuminate young diverse voices in UK literature and amplify their lived experiences when telling their cultural legacy stories”.
Winsome Duncan, CEO
Winsome Duncan proudly unveiled the C.I.C.'s (Community Interest Company) groundbreaking corporate partnership with Clear Channel. This innovative partnership aims to promote diverse main characters in UK literature and empower young authors aged 7 to 18 across the UK. The campaign, which will be showcased nationwide, will feature diverse books written by young authors and will be viewed at prominent locations nationwide, such as billboards, bus stops, black phone boxes, and shopping centres. By amplifying the voices of young authors of colour from diverse backgrounds, Look Like Me Book Challenge and Clear Channel are collaborating on a movement to increase inclusivity and representation in UK literature.
Liz Quach, Senior Research & Insight Manager and Co-Captain of Culture Crew (ERG), said: “At Clear Channel, we have been making concerted efforts to promote diversity and inclusion both internally and in the communities in which we operate.
Our Culture Crew has spearheaded this exciting new partnership, recognising the need to have more diverse representation in children’s literature and leveraging our medium as a Platform for Good to support this worthwhile cause.”
The ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge C.I.C.’ nurtures and encourages budding authors aged 7 – 18 years old to create acclaimed storytellers, develop eminent writers, and champion future literary excellence. We provide spaces for creative expression, narrating lived experiences of those from underrepresented and marginalised groups, particularly young people and those from Black and Minority Ethnic communities, with the broader intention of leaving an imprint of legacies within UK literature.
Our Objective: To change the narrative and reimagine the storyscape by emphasising the necessity of diverse main characters in British youth literature.
Contact Us:
Winsome is available for Television, Radio, Magazine & Newspapers Interviews. Press photos are here under director’s images: https://www.looklikeme.co.uk/media-press-kit
-PR Manager: Vanesha Peach
-Email: studio@peachrevolution.co.uk
-Telephone: 07368 688226
Vanesha Peach
