MVE + Partners Announces the Opening of Its First Latin America Office in Guadalajara

Led by international architects Liliana Bernardis and Ana Lucia Ramirez, MVE’s Guadalajara office will serve clients throughout Mexico and Latin America

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVE + Partners (MVE), a leading architecture, planning, interior design and urban design firm, today announced the opening of MVE Architects Mexico, its first Latin-America-based office in Guadalajara, Mexico. The new studio is ideally located in the hub of the greater Latin American region and will be led by the Director of Mexico Studio, Liliana Bernardis, and Senior Manager, Ana Lucia Ramirez. These two key players bring a combined 37 years of experience to MVE.



As Mexican nationals, and former employees of global architecture and design practices in Mexico, Bernardis and Ramirez were chosen for their expertise in Latin American architecture and connectedness to key players and prospects throughout Mexico and the broader region. Bernardis is member of the Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) for ULI Mexico. Bernardis’ notable projects include Guadalajara International Airport’s Terminal 2, Acuarela master plan, and Luna Luxury Residential Tower in San Pedro, Monterrey, as well as diverse projects in Latin America.

“MVE’s mission to deliver buildings that are exceptional by design while helping sustainably enrich communities really resonated with me,” said Bernardis. “I’m inspired by MVE’s body of work and honored to support the establishment of the first hub in Latin America. MVE brings a unique design approach and point of view to the Latin American community.”

The new MVE-designed studio space promotes collaboration and creativity, encouraging teamwork between designers and clients, resulting in innovative ideas and solutions. Other current projects for the Mexico MVE office include the interior design of Silo Park in Utah and the Fashion District Tower in Los Angeles. MVE has worked in Latin America for over 50 years and includes projects in Cabo San Lucas, Puerta Vallarta and Los Cabos, Mexico in addition to Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama. They are currently working on a master plan and mixed-use projects in Central and Northern Mexico.

“So much of MVE’s work already exists in Mexico and Latin America. Opening a Guadalajara location just felt like the natural next step,” said Matthew McLarand, AIA, NCARB, president, MVE. “Having a full-time presence in Mexico enables us to more effectively build, grow and serve clients in the region.”

MVE’s expansion into Latin America marks yet another milestone in the firm’s global expansion. In August of 2021, MVE named Principal, Kap Malik, FAIA, to grow the firm’s projects globally as Director of hospitality/mixed-use and aviation. Malik has been working closely with the Guadalajara team to bring the vision for this office to fruition. Following the grand opening of the new location, Malik will continue to provide strategic guidance, drawing on his 40 years of global industry experience to support business development efforts.

“Setting down physical roots for MVE in Latin America is a critical next step toward establishing deeper relationships and credibility in the region,” said Malik. “Guadalajara is a fast-growing, exciting city with countless opportunities for MVE to continue its legacy of creating aesthetically beautiful and culturally enriching communities beyond the borders of the United States.”

The MVE Architects Mexico offices are located at Av. Pablo Neruda No. 2656, Int 101 Col. Providencia C.P. 44630, GDL, JAL.

To learn more about MVE’s work in Latin America and beyond, visit their website.

About MVE + Partners

Celebrating 50 years in the industry, MVE + Partners provides architecture, planning, and interiors from its multiple studios across the United States and Mexico to its clients across the globe. MVE + Partners’ mission is to design with passion, collaborate successfully, and sustainably enrich the communities it influences to continually deliver buildings that are exceptional by design. For more information, please visit their website.

