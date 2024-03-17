COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
- Company Name:
- Wenders LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews
Company Announcement
Wenders LLC of Dublin, CA is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews – (SKU Number – 37884) Lot# T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Product was sold in the states of AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA at Trader Joe’s locations.
The product can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam and the “Lot No:” printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU Number – 37884) No other Lot No:s or products are affected by this recall.
|Lot No#
|Best Before Date
|T12139
|Feb 21, 2025
|T12140
|Mar 01, 2025
|T12141
|Mar 08, 2025
|T12142
|Mar 10, 2025
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The issue was identified through routine testing by FDA during import, which indicated that at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of Salmonella.
Consumers should not eat any products covered by this recall. Consumers who have purchased a recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com