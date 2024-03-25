New book highlights cybercrime
Packed with vital skills and resources, Tales from the Cyber Crypt unveils the secrets to digital resilience for the lay person.
Even the bank president couldn't believe it when he saw clones mimicking his executive staff with uncanny precision. But brace yourselves — criminals using AI now excel in digital deep fakes.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a chilling example of the evolving threat landscape, cybercriminals managed to defraud a prominent bank of $25 million earlier this year. Their weapon of choice? Video deep fakes, a technology that convincingly impersonates executive staff to issue fraudulent transfer instructions. This incident, known as a whale attack, is just one instance of how the dark arts of digital scammers have become more lethal in 2024.
— Stella Firewall
AI scams use technology to exploit characteristics that make us human — empathy, compassion, loneliness, and greed. They are a burgeoning industry with tentacles reaching into social media, dating sites, company data, and individual banking apps.
Unveiling the inner workings of cybercrime, the cyber-security boss of a global financial giant shares his insights with ghostwriter Stella Firewall. In this exclusive account, he reveals how sophisticated criminals exploit AI’s digital cloning abilities to target individuals and corporations. These nine true tales traverse the current spectrum of cyber threats, offering a unique perspective on cybercriminals' evolving tactics.
From the seemingly innocuous to the highly sophisticated, Tales from The Cyber Crypt offers 69 straightforward and effective ways to detect and prevent scams. Whether it's vishing, smishing, mobile phone trojans, spear-phishing, or whale attacks, this book equips you with the knowledge to spot a scam before it starts, empowering you to protect yourself in the digital age.
Nine tales bring the sagas of individuals trapped in an AI algorithm net to life, unveiling weaponized social engineering tactics tips, deep fakes, and more than 69 simple yet powerful strategies to fend them off.
The future belongs to the cyber-resilient. Tales from The Cyber Crypt provides essential skills and resources for surviving the cyber jungle.
Read more here:
Your journey to digital empowerment starts here.
Publication Date: March 21, 2024
Publisher: Hygge Books, LLC
eBook Price: 99c
Paperback Price: $9.99
Hardcover Price: $15.99
Caroline Berg-Munch
