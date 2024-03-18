Seventy2 Capital Opens Office in Red Bank, NJ with Addition of Jim McCarthy, Alex Eljdid, Joseph Hanney, and Team

We have full confidence we will continue to grow our practice and provide the highest level of service to our clients with all the resources at Seventy2 Capital and Wells Fargo Advisors.” — Jim McCarthy - Senior Managing Director, Red Bank

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they are opening an office in Red Bank, New Jersey with the addition of six new team members. Jim McCarthy will lead the office as Senior Managing Director, Red Bank while continuing to serve his clients as a financial advisor. Alex Eljdid and Joseph Hanney will both serve as Executive Vice Presidents and financial advisors, and Ebony Benjamin, Ed Kraemer, and Ashley Printz will support them as wealth associates. The team will continue serving its client base, bringing over $1 billion in assets under management.

Paul Carlson, CEO and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, stated “Seventy2 Capital is excited to welcome Jim McCarthy and his team and to expand into Red Bank, NJ. Their combined experience and client-first mentality make them an excellent fit for our practice, and we look forward to working and growing with them moving forward.”

Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, Jim was with Wells Fargo Advisors and predecessor firms for 23 years. He believes in the value of ongoing education and has subsequently worked to become a Certified Retirement Counselor® and a Certified Investment Management Analyst®. Alex spent 10 years as a Managing Director-Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors and four years as a Financial Advisor at Edwards Jones before making the move to independence. In 2017, he earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation. Joseph comes to Seventy2 Capital with over twenty-five years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to joining this practice, he worked as a Senior Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors. He holds his Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses and is a Certified Retirement Consultant®.

When asked about his new role, Jim McCarthy said “Our team is very excited to be joining Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management. We have full confidence we will continue to grow our practice and provide the highest level of service to our clients with all the resources at Seventy2 Capital and Wells Fargo Advisors. I look forward to opening the new office in Red Bank, New Jersey.” Alex Eljdid added “I am excited for the opportunity to develop deeper relationships with my existing clients. I feel that the combined resources of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management will enable me to better serve them as their financial advisor.” Joseph Hanney agreed, stating “We are thrilled to be going independent and taking more ownership over our business, and truly believe that this will be a great move for us, and more importantly, for our clients.”

Their client service team also brings vast experience to Seventy2 Capital. Ebony spent sixteen years with Wells Fargo Advisors Wealth Brokerage Services as a Registered Wealth Associate. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, along with life and health insurance licenses. Ed spent fifteen years as a Registered Client Associate at Wachovia Securities, which later became Wells Fargo Advisors. Before joining the Wells Fargo team, he spent three years as a Registered Client Associate at Commerce Capital Markets. Finally, Ashley joined Seventy2 Capital as a continuation of her successful career with Wells Fargo. She worked as a banker for two years and an Administrative Assistant to the Regional Brokerage Manager for seven years before joining her current team as a Client Associate in 2021.



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.