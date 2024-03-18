Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award Honorees to Be Recognized at April 4 Ceremony

NEW CASTLE – Governor John Carney will present the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards to 17 individuals, six groups, seven emerging youth leaders, and one corporation during an April 4 ceremony to recognize their exceptional volunteer service.

The ceremony, to be held at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, will celebrate significant contributions to communities across Delaware, showcasing the powerful impact of volunteering.

“Volunteers throughout our state are essential to the strength of our communities,” said Governor Carney. “These awards celebrate the work being done in Delaware and highlight the importance of community engagement for organizations and individuals.”

The event, anticipated to draw around 300 attendees, will commence with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards presentation at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are priced at $50 and can be secured at https://2024GovernorsVolunteerAwards.eventbrite.com.

This year’s awardees have displayed outstanding dedication to a variety of causes, from food distribution and environmental preservation to education and advocacy for the underserved. Their efforts underscore the diverse ways in which volunteers contribute to the well-being of Delaware.

The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards, administered by the State Office of Volunteerism, are a testament to the power of collective action. The awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of State Service Centers, and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

“The 2024 awardees embody the true spirit of Delawareans – selfless, dedicated, and committed to making a difference,” said Josette Manning, Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “It is an honor to recognize their invaluable contributions and the effect of volunteerism on our communities.”

For those inspired to make a difference or seeking more information about the awards and volunteering opportunities in Delaware, please visit volunteer.delaware.gov or contact Diane Frebert, Volunteer Services Administrator, at diane.frebert@delaware.gov.

Here are the recipients of the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards:

INDIVIDUAL—YOUTH

Sahasra Chandolu

Nominator: Veni Jayakumar

New Castle County

Sahasra Chandolu, a junior at Appoquinimink High School, has exemplified extraordinary commitment to community service, amassing over 257 volunteer hours. As an integral member of Charity Crossing (CC) since 2020, Sahasra has led and participated in numerous events, including service activities at various CC locations and in warehouse operations. Her leadership extends to initiatives such as the glove drive and Stocking for Soldiers, where she coordinated donations, diverting thousands of dollars’ worth of items from landfills to those in need. Her exemplary dedication has earned her prestigious accolades, including three consecutive Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) Gold medals and “The 2022 Volunteer Excellence Award.”

Heather Smyth

Nominator: Samantha Gardner

Statewide

Heather Smyth, a senior at Indian River High School, has dedicated over 300 hours to volunteering, making a remarkable impact as a volunteer for Special Olympics Delaware. Heather goes above and beyond, showing compassion and patience whether she’s assisting athletes during practices, fundraisers, or competitions. She connects with individuals on a deeper level, helping them grow not just as athletes, but as individuals. Heather prioritizes people over disabilities, demonstrating kindness, consideration, and care. Her involvement spans various roles, including unified partner for swim and soccer, team assistant for basketball, and counselor at weekend camps.

Roshik NagaSai Patibandla

Nominator: Karthi Jayakumar

New Castle County

Roshik NagaSai Patibandla, a high school sophomore at MOT Charter School, has dedicated 146 hours to volunteering at Charity Crossing. At their warehouse, he sorted donations and assisted in weekly community giveaways. Roshik ensured smooth operations in his organizing of events at Glasgow Park, Trinity AME Church, and the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition As a DYLN Scholar, he funded a project educating underprivileged kids in India, teaching math for 60 hours at his grandparents’ village school. He utilized leftover grant money to provide students with essentials and modern learning kits. Back home, he maintains contact with his students, offering motivation and encouragement.

Aaliyah Sheikh

Nominator: Nafeesa Majeed

New Castle County

Aaliyah Sheikh, a junior at Newark Charter School, has volunteered 132 hours, making a lasting impact on Newark’s community. At the Zakat Foundation, Aaliyah spearheaded a fundraising event for earthquake victims in Turkey, while also creating Cold Care Kits and school supply backpacks for the less fortunate. She organized city-wide fundraisers, including ice skating events, and recently partnered with Tree-Plenish for a tree-planting initiative. Aaliyah’s leadership extends to the Youth Environmental Summit (YES!), where she leads workshops on sustainability. Committed to health education, she volunteers at elementary schools, teaching kids about fitness and sports.

LEADERSHIP—YOUTH

Emily Chesser

Nominator: Joy Bohn

Kent County

Emily Chesser, a senior at Polytech High School, serves as the Volunteer Coordinator for the National Honor Society, demonstrating exemplary leadership by actively seeking out volunteer opportunities for over 100 student participants. Emily’s dedication to community service is evident with a total of over 200 volunteered hours. She has knitted over 200 hats, donating them to various causes, including adopt-a-family programs, senior citizens, and cancer patients. She holds the First Chair position in the Kent County Honors Band reflecting her artistic talent and dedication to the arts. Emily actively contributes to the smooth functioning of various events, from wrestling matches to book fairs, highlighting her willingness to provide hands-on support and her dedication to the school community.

Aarush Sudamalla

Nominator: Maria Payan

New Castle & Sussex County

Aarush Sudamalla, a high school junior at Charter School of Wilmington, exemplifies dedication to volunteerism through his involvement with Sussex Health & Environmental Network (SHEN). He facilitates opportunities for young entrepreneurs and advocates for environmental stewardship in Sussex County by serving as a leader in coordinating events like Delaware Launch. Collaborating with SHEN and Latino Initiative on Restorative Justice, Aarush empowers marginalized communities, organizing educational events and securing grants for community development. Beyond SHEN, he founded Give with Love, supporting vulnerable families and volunteering at Sunday Breakfast Mission, providing meals and hygiene supplies to vulnerable populations. Aarush’s commitment to service earned him the Presidential Volunteer Service Award and the Volunteer Excellence Award, reflecting his transformative impact.

Eesha Sagiraju

Nominator: Stacy Walls Bartkowski

Statewide

Eesha Sagiraju, a junior at the Charter School of Wilmington with 230 volunteer hours, is the Founder and president of the schools Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter and State’s Vice President. Her role as an Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation and American Red Cross Blood Donor Ambassador shows her commitment to various causes. Eesha’s leadership extends to founding CSW’s ACS club and serving as an American Cancer Society Youth Ambassador, organizing numerous volunteering efforts and educational campaigns. Her win in the 2023 Congressional App Challenge highlights her innovative spirit, developing a virtual diagnostic tool for COVID-19. Notably, Eesha’s dedication to environmental advocacy led her to chair the YES! Workshops Committee, holding 42 workshops and educating over 500 students on sustainability.

Sage Sawhney

Nominator: Ashley Thompson

Kent County

Sage Sawhney, a junior with over 200 volunteer hours at Caesar Rodney High School, is the President and Founder of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. His dedication extends beyond academics, as he also co-founded the Junior Advisory Board of the Hope Medical Dental Clinic and serves on the Youth Philanthropy Board of Kent County. Through Mu Alpha Theta, Sage has tutored students across all grade levels, fostering a love for mathematics in our community. As a founding member of the Junior Advisory Board, he has contributed over 50 hours to improve access to healthcare at the Hope Clinic. Additionally, Sage plays a vital role in allocating grant funds to nonprofits as a member of the Youth Philanthropy Board, distributing approximately $60,000 annually to enhance our community.

Jeshen Kannan

Nominator: Claire Griffiths

New Castle County

Jeshen Kannan, a sophomore at the Charter School of Wilmington (CSW), has demonstrated exceptional dedication to community service by volunteering over 100 hours solely with Multiplying Good. As a key member of CSW’s Multiplying Good executive council, Jeshen exhibits exemplary leadership qualities, consistently striving to enhance fundraising and volunteer efforts. In 2023, she played a crucial role in organizing Charterthon, the school’s main fundraising event for the B+ Foundation and volunteered at B+’s annual 5K. Additionally, Jeshen spearheaded a Powderpuff football game, raising $1700 for FosterWell, showcasing her innovative approach to fundraising.

Lalith Karpurapu

Nominator: Padmaja Garlapati

New Castle County

Lalith Karpurapu’s, an Appoquinimink High School sophomore, primary volunteering efforts are with Charity Crossing Inc., Christiana Hospital, and Elkton Indoor Tennis. Lalith’s impact is evident in the support provided to low-income families, ensuring they receive essential resources and items. Through Charity Crossing, he has organized numerous giveaways at various locations, including Glasgow Park, Latin America Serve, and community centers, distributing items like festive decorations, household essentials, pet supplies, and hygiene products. Lalith has earned multiple Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) gold medals for his consistent service, particularly with Charity Crossing. Additionally, he volunteers at Christiana Hospital, assisting patients and supporting nursing staff with various tasks.

Tony Tyre

Nominator: Chase Conway

New Castle County

Tony Tyre, a senior at Appoquinimink High School, has dedicated 803 hours to volunteering in 2023 at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. He has been volunteering at Brandywine SPCA since age 15. Tony’s dedication has never wavered. Known for his strong work ethic, Tony eagerly takes on a multitude of various tasks. As a volunteer leader, Tony plays a crucial role in facilitating adoptions and ensuring animal welfare. He assists at the front desk, guides customers, and organizes adoption meetings. Tony also mentors new volunteers, teaches dog handling classes, and assists the behavior team with dog assessments.

GROUP—YOUTH

The CAUSE Production Crew

Nominator: Dennis Finocchiaro

New Castle County

The CAUSE Production Crew, comprising 17 youth aged 12-17, has collectively volunteered over 280 hours. Their efforts include creating more than 85 peer-to-peer messaging videos on crucial topics such as mental health, substance abuse, and human trafficking for Delaware. They also host a monthly show, The Monthly Focus, blending entertainment, activism, and prevention, covering various issues such as bullying, overdose awareness, and teen dating violence. Operating as a volunteer after-school program four days a week year-round, they strive to inspire their peers to lead healthier lives. Beyond video production, they actively engage in community service initiatives like clean-up drives, food and clothing collections, and promotion of community events. Originating as a means to provide a safe haven for Wilmington youth, this program has evolved into an amazing platform fostering positive change.

INDIVIDUAL—ADULT

Cathleen Rossi-McLaughlen

Nominator: Theresa Young

Statewide

Cathleen Rossi-McLaughlen, affectionately known as “Rossi,” dedicated 492 hours to volunteerism, focusing on Service to the Armed Forces & Diversity Equity Inclusion. Most of her time is spent at the Wilmington VA, where she ensures veterans have a positive experience and collaborates with University of Delaware nursing students. Acting as a liaison between the VA and the Red Cross, Rossi advocated for resources like a respite area, successfully securing a coffee cart for patients and caregivers. She actively participates in events like the VA Carnival, advocating statewide for veterans’ mental health needs. As a former flight nurse, Rossi’s firsthand experiences enrich educational programs and mentorship for future nurses.

Bryan Couzens

Nominator: Joy Bohn

Kent County

Bryan Couzens is a dedicated community volunteer who has contributed 516 hours in 2023 to Kent County 4-H, New Hope Camp, and Lebanon Wesleyan Church. His volunteerism spans spiritual, educational, leadership, and emotional support initiatives. Bryan’s contributions have significantly enriched various aspects of community life, from enhancing church experiences to empowering the youth. His efforts have also improved 4-H events, advanced technology integration in schools, supported grieving families, and invigorated community gatherings. With his technical acumen in IT coordination and computer engineering, Bryan excels at spearheading a wide range of volunteer initiatives. As president of the Midstate 4-H club and treasurer of the Kent County Junior Council, he exemplifies effective leadership across various levels.

Helana Rodriguez

Nominator: Sara Bluhm

Statewide

Helana Rodriguez dedicates herself to Project Comfort, volunteering 632 hours in 2023 for senior citizens in nursing homes. Inspired by her grandmother’s memory, Helana initiated Project Comfort five years ago, raising $1,000+ within 24 hours to gift 35 cozy blankets on Christmas Eve. Since then, the project has grown, delivering 2,600+ blankets in 2023 to residents across DE, MD, NJ, and WV. Each blanket, #morethanablanket, symbolizes warmth and care, accompanied by a handwritten card from Delaware school children. In 2023 alone, 376 hours were spent providing human interaction to nursing home residents during the holiday season. Helana, a wife, mother, and full-time Director at The Partnership, orchestrates Project Comfort, coordinating donations, volunteers, and distribution.

Cindy Horsman

Nominator: Terry Towne

Kent County

Cindy Horsman, MSN, RN, has volunteered over 1,500 hours in 2023, serving her community as the sole Faith Community Nurse in Delaware. Leading the health ministry team at Avenue United Methodist Church, Cindy coordinates initiatives addressing community health needs. Her leadership includes monthly educational programs, newsletters, and outreach efforts, including the groundbreaking Haitian and Hispanic Women’s Health Fair. Partnering with Bayhealth and numerous organizations, Cindy’s efforts impact many lives, earning praise from clergy and community members alike. She collaborates with organizations fostering community partnerships and advocating for local support. Cindy’s holistic approach and creativity drive programs like blood pressure screenings, vaccine clinics, and compassionate home visitations. Her dedication and infectious enthusiasm inspire others, earning her the title of “unstoppable.”

Threasa Brittingham

Nominator: Amanda Kilby

Sussex County

Threasa Brittingham has dedicated 1,100 hours in 2023 to The Giving Cellar, housed in her Milton home, providing essentials for Sussex County and beyond. She collects, organizes donations, and schedules private visits for clients, offering a compassionate ear. Created by Threasa, The Giving Cellar offers housewares, food, clothing, and more, free of charge, supporting those fleeing violence, in recovery, or facing financial hardship. Over 1,490 adults have benefited, with countless children also helped. Threasa ensures dignity and hope for vulnerable individuals, fostering a safe haven where stories are shared and needs met. Threasa’s mission reflects her belief that providing a home’s comforts eases life’s challenges, fostering resilience and stability in Sussex County’s most vulnerable populations.

Kathy Green

Nominator: Joan Gordon

Sussex County

Kathy Green volunteered 1,700 hours in 2023, serving as a key leader in three non-profit organizations in the Bethany Beach area. As Executive Director and Board member of Justin’s Beach House since 2010, she orchestrates free respite vacations for families facing cancer. Additionally, Kathy chairs the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour for Friends of the South Coastal Library, which raises crucial funds to enhance library services. Leading South Coastal Village Volunteers, Kathy ensures older adults can age in place by providing essential volunteer support. Under her guidance, Justin’s Beach House has offered solace to 299 families, while the tour raised over $75,000 in 2023 alone. Through her exceptional leadership, South Coastal Village Volunteers delivered 3,883 hours of assistance to its members.

Ellen Beth Laucius

Nominator: Melody Whitaker

New Castle County

Ellen Beth Laucius, who goes by Beth, is a volunteer for Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, contributed over 372 hours of service in 2023. Joining in November 2019, Beth began her journey training with the Wildlife Hotline Team, during the challenges of the pandemic. Her role involves managing hotline inquiries, organizing transport for injured birds, and providing vital public education. Beth’s impact extends beyond the hotline. She actively participates in multiple committees, including the Benefit Committee and Craft Committee. Her artistic talents enrich fundraising efforts, crafting watercolor bookmarks, prints, and sewn items to support Tri-State’s mission. Beth’s dedication extends to event planning and outreach, enhancing community engagement and fundraising success.

Todd Stonesifer

Nominator: Diane Laird

Kent County

Todd Stonesifer, a downtown Dover resident, business owner, and property holder, is dedicated to the revitalization of his community. In 2023 alone, he devoted 259 hours to volunteerism. His commitment to Dover’s downtown area spans over a decade, during which he has held leadership positions in two non-profit organizations: Destination Downtown Dover (D-3) and Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP). As the President of D-3, Stonesifer played a crucial role in its evolution into a powerful force for community betterment. Similarly, his tenure as DDP Board President saw significant strides in downtown redevelopment. He has orchestrated annual downtown events, attracting thousands and bolstering local businesses. His efforts included clean-up campaigns and beautification projects, enhancing Dover’s aesthetic appeal.

Gwen Bunting

Nominator: Melody Cline

Sussex County

Gwen Bunting, a volunteer seamstress, dedicated 1,350 hours in 2023 to crafting precious keepsakes for bereaved families. Using the clothing of their departed loved ones, Gwen handcrafted 344 keepsake items, including Memory Bears and Memory Pillows. Her creations provide solace and cherished memories for countless families in the community. Gwen’s passion for sewing knows no bounds. She pours her heart into each creation, ensuring every detail is perfect. Gwen goes above and beyond, accommodating larger families and fulfilling special requests. Recently, she completed a large order of 36 bears for one family, exemplifying her dedication and compassion.

Janet Collins

Nominator: Quincee Tellis

New Castle County

Janet Collins has been a volunteer with Literacy Delaware for close to ten years, contributing 240 volunteer hours in 2023. Janet initially served as a tutor, she transitioned to supporting administrative tasks. Janet’s role encompasses cataloging curriculum materials, making calls, organizing resources, and event coordination. Her meticulous attention to detail and creative flair elevates every project she undertakes. Janet’s contributions extend beyond her scheduled hours; she anticipates needs and takes initiative. As a key member of the events committee, she infuses each occasion with her artistic touch, resulting in successful fundraisers like the September 2023 event, which raised $2,000.

Elizabeth Robitaille-Nkurlu

Nominator: Quincee Tellis

New Castle County

Elizabeth Robitaille-Nkurlu, volunteered over 156 hours in 2023 as a tutor with Literacy Delaware, beginning her journey with New Start in 2019 before transitioning with the organization’s merger to Literacy Delaware in June 2021. Specializing in English as a Second Language (ESL) instruction, she initially assisted another tutor at the Bear Library with a class of 25 learners. Over the years, Elizabeth has positively impacted the lives of over 35 learners, providing personalized instruction to help them achieve proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking English. Elizabeth fosters a supportive and inclusive learning environment, earning high praise from her students, exemplified by one learner, Luz Vidal’s journey from student to paid staff member, citing her success to Elizabeth’s exceptional teaching, patience, and dedication.

Lawrence Bivens, Sr.

Nominator: Chris Noonan Sturm

Sussex County

Lawrence Bivens, Sr. volunteered over 2,000 hours in 2023 at the Milton Community Food Pantry. His leadership expanded the pantry’s outreach, serving 9,000 individuals, double the amount from 2022. Instrumental in securing funding, he obtained $300,000 for a new Distribution Center, enhancing capacity to aid more clients. This dedicated facility, the pantry’s first, boasts walk-in refrigeration, ample storage, and packing space. Lawrence’s hands-on approach ensured smooth project execution, overseeing daily operations and working with contractors. During construction, he facilitated pantry operations at his church, demonstrating his unwavering commitment. His efforts transformed the pantry’s operations, providing essential services to the community.

Elaine Lewis

Nominator: Frances Perry

Kent County

Elaine Lewis, volunteered over 800 hours in 2023, extending her assistance to the homeless and less fortunate in her community. With a background as the former Site Manager of the Code Purple Homeless Women and Children’s Shelter, Elaine brings valuable experience to her volunteer work. Currently, she plays a pivotal role at The Center for Neighbors in Need at Peoples Community Center in Dover, where she provides essential support to those in need. Elaine has taken on a significant responsibility as the secretary and board member of Janie’s Hands, a new transition home for homeless veterans in Cheswold. Elaine advocates for those who lack a voice, guiding them to essential resources for physical and mental health assistance. She helps individuals facing homelessness to have access to essential items such as food, clothing, blankets, and pillows, regardless of the season.

GROUP—ADULT

Phoenix Family Resources

Nominator: Babita Jagnanan

Statewide

Phoenix Family Resources, a dedicated group of 20 volunteers, contributed 3,500 hours in 2023 to address food and housing insecurity. Serving as an essential link between underserved communities and vital services, Phoenix Family Resources Delaware collaborates with businesses and nonprofits statewide. They offer support to various groups, including those overcoming substance use disorders and individuals still impacted by the pandemic and mental health challenges. Partnering with community projects, they provide clothing, household items, and other essentials to support individuals in rebuilding their lives. In 2023, over 33,000 Delawareans benefited from their comprehensive aid efforts, including food distribution, holiday meals, and Narcan education. Their annual holiday luncheon served 600 hot meals and distributed toys to families in need across Kent, Sussex, and New Castle County.

Bellefonte Lions Club

Nominator: Heather Murray Elkins

New Castle County

The Bellefonte Lions Club, consisting of 150 members, dedicated 4,776 hours of service in 2023. They are key partners with Bellevue Community Center, Planet Youth Coalition, C.A.U.S.E. The World, and the annual Police & Princess Ball, supporting initiatives like Camp Conquer and Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon’s giveaways. With a primary focus on youth, their services tackle food insecurity, prevention/addiction, positive engagement, and leadership. This includes mentoring teen Leos, weekly food distribution, annual vision screenings, winter gear giveaways, and producing prevention ads. Members also engaged in international service projects, aiding visually impaired children in Kenya.

Team with a Dream

Nominator: Noreen Sayeed

Kent & New Castle County

The Team with a Dream, comprising eight dedicated individuals, has volunteered an impressive 700 hours in 2023. Their mission: distributing essential aid to communities in need, including hygiene products, school supplies, emergency kits, free tutoring services, hot meals, and nonperishables. Addressing the needs of impoverished communities across Delaware, they offer food, self-care kits, holiday meals, school supplies, and winter accessories. They collaborate with mentors to collect, assemble, and distribute these valuable resources. They also volunteer twice a week to provide homework assistance and tutoring for younger students in various subjects. Their tireless efforts have impacted over 600 residents monthly, in communities across Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Georgetown.

Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic

Nominator: Shoshana Kohn-Kutny

Statewide

In 2023, the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Delaware Law School, with a team of 10 dedicated volunteers, dedicated 557 hours to providing free legal representation in environmental matters. Their mission is to safeguard the public, promote environmental justice, and advocate for sustainable practices in Delaware. Under licensed attorneys’ guidance, student interns represent individuals, communities, and nonprofits in litigation, appeals, and administrative proceedings, addressing violations of federal and state environmental laws. In addition to their legal work, the clinic has been instrumental in advocating for legislation on various environmental issues, such as air and water quality, wildlife preservation, and land use planning.

Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site

Nominator: Daniel Citron

New Castle County

The Friends of Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site (Friends) is a dedicated group of individuals committed to preserving and promoting Delaware’s rich history. With a board of 14 members and 25 active volunteers, along with over 250 Founding Friends, their collective efforts have resulted in over 827 hours of volunteer service in 2023. The Friends support the state-owned site through fundraising, research, and advocacy, aiming to safeguard public interest in environmental matters. Their activities include fundraising events, regular meetings with community members and elected officials, and providing programming in collaboration with the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affair. The Friends have played a crucial role in funding repairs and rehabilitation of historic buildings, organizing community events, and advocating for trail projects to enhance accessibility and visitor experience.

CORPORATION

Barclays US Consumer Bank

Nominator: Jenn Cho

Statewide

Barclays US Consumer Bank, with its 2,000 members, exemplified its commitment to the community by amassing 5,100 volunteer hours in 2023. Barclays empowers individuals with essential employability and financial skills through its LifeSkills program, collaborating with Delaware nonprofits such as Tech Impact and The Challenge Program, and local educational institutions like Delaware Technical Community College and Delaware State University. Barclays employees actively engage as mentors, providing career guidance, mock interviews, and participating in hiring processes. Additionally, Barclays supports small businesses, partners with schools like East Side Charter and West End Neighborhood House, and aids programs such as Braven to cultivate job readiness and economic mobility.